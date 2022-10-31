ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. 1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting. ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. Friday...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg, and the other was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Plane crash lands in Greenville Co. field

A plane crash-landed in a field in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. after declaring a fuel emergency. A plane crash-landed in a field in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. after declaring a fuel emergency. High School Standouts: Josh Harrison, DE, Christ …. Josh Harrison took up...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack

City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack. City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack. Let’s Eat at The Flock Shop in Spartanburg, S.C. Let's Eat at The Flock Shop in Spartanburg, S.C. Thursday Forecast: Nov. 3. Plane crash lands in Greenville Co. field. A plane crash-landed in...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/over-the-edge-event-raises-money-for-cancer-in-spartanburg/. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Inmate Death

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. 10K sandwiches in one day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Volunteers are serving...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/over-the-edge-event-raises-money-for-cancer-in-spartanburg/. ‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in …. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy