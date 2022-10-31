Read full article on original website
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office arrest 90 people in violent crime crackdown
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis implemented the Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative about four weeks ago. Officials said it's to curb shootings and violent crime.
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg, and the other was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
Man arrested, accused of stealing 28 golf carts in South Carolina
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
Plane crash lands in Greenville Co. field
A plane crash-landed in a field in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. after declaring a fuel emergency.
City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack
City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack.
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
Man arrested, accused of stealing 28 golf carts in the Upstate
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
U.S. Marshals, deputies, police surround Greenville home, guns drawn, to make arrest, video shows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Federal and Upstate law enforcement officers descended on a neighborhood Wednesday with guns drawn to make an arrest. A WYFF News 4 viewer sent in video of what he said was a team of more than 15 U.S. Marshals and Greenville County Sheriff's deputies surrounding a home on Whixley Lane, in Greenville.
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
Spartanburg County Inmate Death
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County.
‘One pill can kill:’ Upstate coroner warns about deadly fentanyl overdoses
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office issued a reminder to the community about the dangers of fentanyl as deadly overdoses continue to rise in the county. Coroner Sonny Cox said as of Wednesday, his office has responded to 39 drug-related deaths this year. Of those...
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend's 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend's 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg.
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
