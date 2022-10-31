ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Tammy D
3d ago

Congratulations! My parents would have been married 74 years October 30th. Getting married around Halloween seems to work out very well! 😊❤🎉

WKYC

Historic church for sale after being remodeled into modern home

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Black Votes Matter bus tour rolls into Youngstown

The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour made stops as it traveled through Youngstown to bring attention to the importance of early voting and voting for Tuesday's election. 21 News caught up with the national tour that is traveling through ten key states prior to Tuesday's election. The Black Voters Matter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
midwestliving.com

Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
MEDINA, OH
