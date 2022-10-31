Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Application deadline extended for Edmonds Planning Board alternate member
The City of Edmonds invites residents to apply for service as the alternate member for the Edmonds Planning Board. The application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Under Edmonds City Code, the alternate will be appointed to serve in the event any regular member is absent...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Community Table now open at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Rotary Club launched its Community Table project Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We had lots of interest and great questions asked by the community,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson. Every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., a Rotary member or other community volunteer will...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month
This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need. Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
myedmondsnews.com
Get Your Ducks in a Row panel discussion at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 10
S enior housing and care expert Mary Cordova will lead a panel discussion at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on preparing to transition into senior housing. This discussion is relevant for seniors who want to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election
A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.
capitolhillseattle.com
Sawant holds her People’s Budget Rally as Seattle City Council readies 100-amendment 2023 budget rebalancing package
Representative Kshama Sawant will hold her annual People’s Budget Rally this weekend as the Seattle City Council prepares to unveil its proposed “balancing package” of proposed changes to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023 spending plan. “This year, our People’s Budget campaign is fighting to fund free abortion...
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to maintain property tax rate, honors Purple Heart veterans and marsh volunteers
The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night business meeting voted unanimously to maintain the city’s property tax at it current rate, but did vote for a 1% increase in the EMS tax. Under state law, cities are allowed to raise property taxes 1% annually. Although the council voted...
Everett Herald rescinds legislative endorsement after discovering ‘misrepresentations’
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The editorial board of the Everett Herald newspaper rescinded the endorsement of a state legislative candidate after the paper said it found “serious misrepresentations” in the candidate’s work history. Tuesday the board changed the paper’s endorsement from Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers, to current...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
myedmondsnews.com
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Lynnwood
A monument dedicated to the families of fallen U.S. military members was unveiled Wednesday in Lynnwood’s newly redeveloped Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds gathered in the park – located at 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest – to witness the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Gold Star Families are those family members of military personnel who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell thanked the Gold Star Mothers in attendance and assured them they were not alone in their grief.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County invests $7.8 million of federal pandemic recovery dollars to increase access to child care
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Wednesday that the county is investing $7.8 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to increase access to child care, with a focus on children and families’ social-emotional development and affordability programs. Through these investments, in the second quarter of 2022, YMCA of Snohomish County reported a 62% increase in staff who felt they now had increased strategies to support positive social behaviors among the children they cared for, the county said in a news release.
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates
LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
Comments / 0