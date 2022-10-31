Read full article on original website
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday
In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Stunning NFC North Trade
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and appear to be all-in on this season after acquiring former Lions' tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade earlier today. A rare, inter-divisional trade sends Hockenson, a 2023 fourth and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for a 2023 second ...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Streaking Commanders upset Vikings; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid; Saints stun Ravens
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history
The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
NFL Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 9 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
