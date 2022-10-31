ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday

In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields

The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol?

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney. According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee. The...
CHICAGO, IL
