Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mysoutex.com
Harry Burt Hause
Harry Burt Hause passed on to his just reward October 20, 2022. He was born April 5, 1922 in Ft. Monroe, Virginia to Colonel F.A. Hause and Frances King Hause. Burt grew up in fine Army tradition, his early years spent in the Philippines and Hawaii. After graduating from Newtown High School in N.Y.C., Burt enlisted in the Coastal Anti-Aircraft Artillery with the New York National Guard. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to receiving an honorable discharge releasing him from duty in order to receive an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
mysoutex.com
Preston Allen Baecker
Preston Allen Baecker went to be with the Lord October 29, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born July 12, 1928 in Victoria, Texas to the late Siegfried and Adeline Baecker. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas.
mysoutex.com
August Alvin Moy
August Alvin Moy passed away at his home on Oct. 25, 2022 into the loving arms of the Lord at the age of 85. August (Gus) worked for many General Motors dealers in and around the San Antonio area. He retired from General Motors Parts. He married the love of his life Evelyn Gawlik Moy on June 1, 1957. Together they raised three children Michael, Michelle, and Mark. Gus loved to go hunting and fishing and raising his cattle. His favorite time was spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
mysoutex.com
Datrell June Adickes Bethke
Datrell June Adickes Bethke went to be with the Lord October 30th, 2022, in Victoria, Texas. She was born to the late George and Emma Jeanette Taylor on August 11, 1940, in Tallassee, Alabama. June is preceded in death by her husband Arlis Walter Adickes, her husband Roman Lee Bethke, Jr., and her brother Don Taylor.
mysoutex.com
William E. Clarkson
William E. Clarkson (Bill to family and friends): On October 18, 2022, Bill joined his wife Shelia, and parents Milton and Wilma Clarkson in their eternal home. He leaves behind two children Thomas Clarkson and fiancé Kathrine Griffin, and Shane Clarkson; along with eight grandchildren Beth, Karlie, Sam, Sophia, Seth, Coby Shane, Elijah and Phoebe.
mysoutex.com
CBC sweeps past Victoria College
The Coastal Bend College Cougars took a 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 Region XIV victory over the Victoria College Pirates in their home finale on Oct. 15. Leah Gonzales led CBC with 11 assists, nine kills and two aces. Jacqueline Hernandez aded 18 assists. Odalys Gonzales had 15 kills, 10 digs and...
mysoutex.com
Calhoun surprises Trojans 24-21
The Calhoun Sandcrabs gained their first football win of the season on Oct. 21 with a 24-21 District 15-4A, Division I victory over the Beeville Trojans. The Trojans, who fell to 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in district play, tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter on Darion Perez’s 7-yard run and Edward Brako’s extra point.
mysoutex.com
Amos H. Harden
Amos H. Harden, of Kenedy, TX passed away on October 26, 2022 at home at the age of 93. Amos was born on August 14, 1929 in Leesville, TX to the late Clate Samuel and Hattie Rhodes Harden. Amos married Imogene Dudley on September 16, 1950. After serving in the Army, they made their home in Kenedy where he worked and retired from Central Power and Light Company. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had many friends in Kenedy and was a long time member of First Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.
mysoutex.com
S-T volleyball gains two district wins
Kaitlyn Salinas, Jenna Vasquez and Mailey Hardin each recorded double-doubles to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 22-25, 25-19, 28-16, 25-14 District 28-2A volleyball win on Oct. 18. The Lady Cats improved to 25-10 on the season. Salinas had 16 kills and 11 digs while Vasquez posted 13 kills...
Comments / 0