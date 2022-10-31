Amos H. Harden, of Kenedy, TX passed away on October 26, 2022 at home at the age of 93. Amos was born on August 14, 1929 in Leesville, TX to the late Clate Samuel and Hattie Rhodes Harden. Amos married Imogene Dudley on September 16, 1950. After serving in the Army, they made their home in Kenedy where he worked and retired from Central Power and Light Company. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had many friends in Kenedy and was a long time member of First Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.

KENEDY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO