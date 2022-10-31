ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Comments / 9

Debby Cauffiel
3d ago

When your actions have no consequences they do as they please. So sad that this is happening in our country.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two women escape fire in South Greensburg

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two women escaped when a fire broke out in a home on Elm Street in South Greensburg late Thursday night. The fire chief said two women lived in the house and one heard a crackling sound. That’s when they called the fire department and got...
GREENSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
CANONSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy