Debby Cauffiel
3d ago
When your actions have no consequences they do as they please. So sad that this is happening in our country.
State House candidate assaulted inside Fayette Co. home
A candidate running for a state House seat in the 51st District says he intends to stay in the race, despite being assaulted at his Fayette County home.
WJAC TV
PSP investigating after PA political candidate is 'attacked' outside his home
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — A Pennsylvania man running for office says he was attacked outside of his Fayette County home earlier this week. Richard Ringer is on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s 51st district as the House Democratic candidate. He says earlier this week, a man hit him in the...
Police gun down suspect on Route 22 in Derry Township after 45-mile high speed chase
State police shot and killed a Johnstown man Thursday afternoon along Route 22, about 2 miles east of New Alexandria, ending a high-speed chase of about 44 miles that started in a Johnstown suburb. The suspect, Krysten H. Pretlor, 35, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. after police spun his...
Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
wtae.com
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Route 22 is closed in both directions between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria...
Man killed in Washington County crash identified
EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in East Finley Township. Matthew Rafferty, 43, of Washington, was the only occupant in a vehicle traveling west along Cracraft Road, according to a report from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco. Just before...
How are surrounding counties handling Election Day?
PITTSBURGH — A lot has changed for election offices in the last few years. From mail-in ballots to the pandemic causing a poll worker shortage, we spoke with commissioners from both parties in multiple counties to get an unbiased look at where things stand. “We are seeing all these...
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Drug charges related to North Huntingdon woman's death dismissed
Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed drug delivery resulting in death charges against two men accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a North Huntingdon woman nearly three years ago. Police said Iona J. Runkle, 46, was found dead Jan. 12, 2020, in her mobile home at the Dusty...
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
wtae.com
Police: Disciplinary action to be taken after requested presence at Brighton Heights funeral went unfulfilled
PITTSBURGH — A request for police support during the funeral service for John Hornezes Jr., which ended in a shooting that sent six to the hospital late last month, went unfulfilled, according to Pittsburgh police. Acting Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki calls the incident "unacceptable" in a...
1 injured after excavator rolls over in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was injured after an excavator rolled over in Allegheny County. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Jacks Run Road in North Versailles at around 1:21 p.m. Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The excavator appeared to have...
wtae.com
Two women escape fire in South Greensburg
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two women escaped when a fire broke out in a home on Elm Street in South Greensburg late Thursday night. The fire chief said two women lived in the house and one heard a crackling sound. That’s when they called the fire department and got...
wtae.com
Shapiro, Mastriano campaign in Washington County, rally supporters in PA governor race
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, each rallied Wednesday with supporters in Washington County. Shapiro spoke to a crowd inside the American Croatian Citizens Club in Donora. That stop in Washington County on his bus tour follows his stops...
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
erienewsnow.com
Candidate Running for State House Seat Attacked in Fayette County Home
Here in Pennsylvania, a candidate running for a State House seat called 911 after reportedly being assaulted at his Fayette County home. Democrat Richard Ringer said he was bloodied and knocked unconscious by an attacker in his back yard early Monday morning. Ringer is running for an open seat in...
wtae.com
Gun fired at Pittsburgh police detective, police asking for public's assistance
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's assistance after a gun was fired at a detective Wednesday night. The Pittsburgh police detective was in the middle of an investigation with Pittsburgh Police Narcotics outside of city limits when a shot was fired in his direction, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
