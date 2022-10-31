Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
kttn.com
Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri
krcgtv.com
Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument
A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
mymoinfo.com
Gun and ammo store burglary in Fenton
(Fenton) Law enforcement is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the Modern Weapons Systems store on Biltmore Drive in Fenton. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary took place early Sunday morning. Bissell says responding deputies just missed the suspects as they fled...
KMOV
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on gun charge linked to shooting
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis felon to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while they were investigating a gun crime.
edglentoday.com
Bail Set At $300,000 Apiece For Pair Charged With Robbing, Shooting Woman
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Tuesday announced that he charged two men in connection with the shooting and armed robbery of a woman in Granite City. Semaj J. Bass, 20, of St. Louis, and Brian L. Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis both are charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison, and one count of armed robbery, a class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison.
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Home Invasion, Domestic Battery and Aggravated Assault Of Woman In South Roxana
SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of shots fired involving a domestic disturbance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Central Park Place Apartments. South Roxana Police said the victim fired a gun at the intruder, her ex-boyfriend, Warren Beauford. The victim missed Beauford with the gunshots.
myleaderpaper.com
Three charged in alleged shortchange scheme at Arnold Target store
A man and two women, all of Romanian descent, recently were charged in connection with an alleged shortchange scheme at the Target store in Arnold. The three are accused of stealing $800 from the store, 3849 Vogel Road, and they are suspected in similar schemes throughout the country, authorities reported.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
Man arrested for shooting after hours-long standoff with police
After an eight-hour standoff, police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday in south St. Louis.
Missouri Woman Accused of Stealing $140,000 in Insurance Funds
A Missouri woman is accused of stealing a whole lot of money from state unemployment insurance funds in a crime that allegedly took place over several months back in 2020. This led to three felony charges being leveled against her. Insurance Journal just shared the story of Vicky Hefner, 63,...
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
mymoinfo.com
Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds
(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested in connection with U-Haul truck theft
A 27-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen U-Haul box truck at a gas station in the Fenton area. The truck had been stolen from RC Logistics, 2931 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An RC...
kttn.com
Four Missouri men indicted on federal drug and gun charges face 25 years in prison
Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in St. Louis, Missouri and Jefferson County this year. All four were indicted on October 19 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court Friday.
