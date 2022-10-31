The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will participate on the last day of a joint U.S.-South Korea air force exercise that wraps up Saturday. South Korean and U.S. military officials didn’t immediately provide more details.The “Vigilant Storm” exercise, which has involved about 240 warplanes, including advanced...

