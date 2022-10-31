The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODFTGOD has completed the transaction whereby TGOD will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BZAM Holdings Inc. from BZAM's sole shareholder, in exchange for common shares of TGOD. The transaction results in the BZAM shareholder holding an approximate 49.5% of the issued and outstanding combined entity shares, with the ability to earn additional combined entity shares subject to achievement of certain financial milestones in 2023.

