MySanAntonio

Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio

Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. The mineral...
MySanAntonio

Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
MySanAntonio

Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

DraftKings: Q3 Earnings Insights

DraftKings DKNG reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.04. Revenue was up $289.12 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Blue Owl Cap Q3 Earnings

Blue Owl Cap OWL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Owl Cap beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $123.11 million from...
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q3 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail QRTEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $400.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Recap: CCC Intelligent Solutions Q3 Earnings

CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $22.11 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Penumbra's Lightning Flash Launch Pushed Into Next Year, Trims FY22 Forecasts

Penumbra Inc PEN posted Q3 FY22 revenue of $213.7 million, +12.4% Y/Y (up 15.1% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $212.28 million. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew 17% (18.8%) to $123.4 million. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew 6.7% (10.5%) to $90.3 million. The gross margin...
Benzinga

The Green Organic Dutchman Completes Merger With BZAM Cannabis

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODFTGOD has completed the transaction whereby TGOD will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BZAM Holdings Inc. from BZAM's sole shareholder, in exchange for common shares of TGOD. The transaction results in the BZAM shareholder holding an approximate 49.5% of the issued and outstanding combined entity shares, with the ability to earn additional combined entity shares subject to achievement of certain financial milestones in 2023.

