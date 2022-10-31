Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. The mineral...
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
DraftKings: Q3 Earnings Insights
DraftKings DKNG reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.04. Revenue was up $289.12 million from the same period last...
Recap: Blue Owl Cap Q3 Earnings
Blue Owl Cap OWL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Owl Cap beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $123.11 million from...
Qurate Retail: Q3 Earnings Insights
Qurate Retail QRTEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $400.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: CCC Intelligent Solutions Q3 Earnings
CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $22.11 million from the same period last year.
Penumbra's Lightning Flash Launch Pushed Into Next Year, Trims FY22 Forecasts
Penumbra Inc PEN posted Q3 FY22 revenue of $213.7 million, +12.4% Y/Y (up 15.1% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $212.28 million. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew 17% (18.8%) to $123.4 million. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew 6.7% (10.5%) to $90.3 million. The gross margin...
The Green Organic Dutchman Completes Merger With BZAM Cannabis
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODFTGOD has completed the transaction whereby TGOD will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BZAM Holdings Inc. from BZAM's sole shareholder, in exchange for common shares of TGOD. The transaction results in the BZAM shareholder holding an approximate 49.5% of the issued and outstanding combined entity shares, with the ability to earn additional combined entity shares subject to achievement of certain financial milestones in 2023.
