Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
W.P. Carey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $277.7 million, or $1.36 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a...
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
Telefonica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Friday reported earnings of $463.6 million in its third quarter. The Madrid-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
