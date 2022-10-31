Read full article on original website
Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
W.P. Carey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $277.7 million, or $1.36 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a...
Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Telefonica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Friday reported earnings of $463.6 million in its third quarter. The Madrid-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the...
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
The stock market could fall 29% if a drop in corporate earnings comes alongside a typical recession
"It takes a lot of bad news to push S&P 500 multiples down to 15x, but this has happened 3 times in the last decade," DataTrek said.
