Sioux City Journal
No. 7 Cedar Catholic rallies to upset Cambridge in opening round of state tourney
LINCOLN, Neb. -- No. 7-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The meeting of the Trojans saw Cambridge lead the entire way in...
Sioux City Journal
NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship. Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic...
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson faces Hot Springs in semi-finals of South Dakota football playoffs
ELK POINT, S.D. -- For the second year in a row, Elk Point-Jefferson has advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 11B football playoffs. Last season, EP-J traveled for the semis to top-rated Winner, where the Huskies lost by a lopsided, 52-14, to the defending champions. The returning players, led...
Sioux City Journal
Western Christian makes dramatic comeback to claim state championship over 2-time defending champ DNH
CORALVILLE – The match appeared over. The story was going to be bleak again for Western Christian. But the Wolfpack refused to die. In a state tournament rally not soon to be forgotten, second-ranked Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford Thursday in the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center moves on to state volleyball championship game
CORALVILLE — They expected it. Upsetting the top-ranked team in Class 3A wasn't a matter of if for Sioux Center's volleyball team. It was a matter of when. "It kind of feels like it should have happened," Warriors setter Willow Bleeker said. "We came to work." If people weren't...
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:
MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark. The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville. Woodbury...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center sweeps first match in state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday. The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13. Making their first appearance at the state...
Sioux City Journal
Denied: Dike-New Hartford blunts Hinton on scoreboard 3-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Dike-New Hartford as it controlled Hinton's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 24, Hinton squared off with Lawton-Bronson in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association presenting 'Rock 4 Vets' concert
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) will present a ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring the talents of the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band. The association will honor local veterans with music by some...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10. Harvest Dinner. Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner...
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
thecitymenus.com
Groundbreaking of West Point Village Redevelopment
Pennrose, West Point Housing Authority (WPHA), Collaborative Housing Solutions, City of West Point, and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of West Point Village Phase I, the first phase in the redevelopment of WPHA’s public housing portfolio. The new mixed-income community will deliver 72 family apartments, a community garden, robust supportive services, and is expected to spur continued investment in the 10th Street Corridor.
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
