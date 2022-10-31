ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise

The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC

Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC

Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks

Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
The Guardian

Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep

Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC

Qatar World Cup: Wrong for Drakeford to go, Lib Dem leader says

It is wrong for Mark Drakeford to go to the Qatar World Cup, the leader of the Liberal Democrats has said. The Welsh Labour leader is attending the tournament to boost the profile of Wales abroad. But the first minister's decision to go comes despite a boycott by UK Labour...
BBC

Darren Gough: Yorkshire confirm ex-fast bowler as managing director of cricket

Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket. The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County...
BBC

The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families

The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...

