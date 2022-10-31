Read full article on original website
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Cricket-Win over New Zealand a 'big relief' says England captain Buttler
BRISBANE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - England captain Jos Buttler praised the team's attitude in their crucial win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday, saying the result was a "big relief" for his side who kept their semi-final qualification hopes alive.
Soccer-Croatia are hungry for more World Cup success-striker Kramaric
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Croatia's sensational run to the 2018 World Cup final has only sharpened their desire for even more success at the tournament in Qatar this month, Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric said on Wednesday.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka returns to training and allays World Cup fears
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League match on Thursday night. The 21-year-old winger allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained on Wednesday with his Arsenal teammates. Saka was forced off during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, lasting 27...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks
Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep
Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC
Qatar World Cup: Wrong for Drakeford to go, Lib Dem leader says
It is wrong for Mark Drakeford to go to the Qatar World Cup, the leader of the Liberal Democrats has said. The Welsh Labour leader is attending the tournament to boost the profile of Wales abroad. But the first minister's decision to go comes despite a boycott by UK Labour...
BBC
Darren Gough: Yorkshire confirm ex-fast bowler as managing director of cricket
Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket. The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County...
BBC
The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families
The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...
