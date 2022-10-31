Read full article on original website
Dancers Are Because Dancers Are
In a South African Bantu language, the word Ubuntu broadly translates as “humanity.” A more precise meaning for the philosophy it represents is “I am because you are, and you are because I am.” Edited to I Am Because You Are… it’s the title of the dance concert that will open the 25th anniversary season of Danceworks Performance MKE.
Milwaukee Influencer Dr. Kenneth Harris: ‘Born To Disrupt, Dispute, and Inspire’
Not long ago, I was listening to the “Truth In The Afternoon with Dr. Ken Harris,” his talk show on 101.7 TheTruth Black Talk Radio. He asked this question of his listeners: “Is it all right for white people to use the N-word?” I knew I had to meet him.
SuperRadicalisticFragileDemBodacious
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear another Halloween has come and gone, which always reminds me that another wintertime is right around the corner down the block. And this season I plan on practicing what-you-call your “safe winter.” You can bet your bottom’s dollar that no focking way am I leaving the house without my rubbers ’cause you never ever really do know when Old Man Winter will rear his frosty head and administer one of his more than several patented massive snowjobs, and that sure as hell is no time to be caught with your pants down, what the fock.
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9, 2022
The 13th annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books, Tales of Laughing Fox, Pupy Costello & The New Hiram Kings tribute to Hank Williams, Elephonic plays a matinee, Lost Tribes of the Moon album release, Will Sheff’s post Okkervil River-era stops in town, Country/Americana artist Jim Lauderdale and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
Scoot Your Way to Election Day for Free with ‘Lime to the Polls’
If you need a ride to the polls or to a public transport option this week, Lime is offering a free way to get there on their electric scooters for voters from now through Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. The company says their intended goal is to “ease transportation barriers and increase voter turnout by offering a free, safe, and sustainable option” to get voters to their stations.
Local Talent Showcased at Shorewood Artists Guild’s Annual Show
The 2nd Annual Shorewood Artists Guild Show, “Art at the Atrium 2,” will highlight the work of more than a dozen talented artists. Photography, drawings and paintings, playful sculpture, elegant oils and multimedia pieces will be on display. Visual pieces made by nationally and locally recognized Shorewood artists, with all works curated for professional quality and craftsmanship.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,123 New Cases, One Death
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,123 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 842 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,348 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,918 cases per day. In 2020, 5,928 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,803 cases per day.
