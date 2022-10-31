I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear another Halloween has come and gone, which always reminds me that another wintertime is right around the corner down the block. And this season I plan on practicing what-you-call your “safe winter.” You can bet your bottom’s dollar that no focking way am I leaving the house without my rubbers ’cause you never ever really do know when Old Man Winter will rear his frosty head and administer one of his more than several patented massive snowjobs, and that sure as hell is no time to be caught with your pants down, what the fock.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO