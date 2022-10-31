Read full article on original website
Foxconn denies claims that eight workers have died from Covid-19 at its locked-down China plant
In context: Manufacturing giant Foxconn has responded to a video circulated on Twitter claiming that eight people in a dormitory at its Zhengzhou, China, factory have died due to a Covid-19 outbreak. The facility, its main iPhone production plant in the country, is in the middle of a Covid lockdown, but Foxconn claims nobody has died and the video has been "maliciously edited."
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition faces closer examination from the EU
Why it matters: Microsoft's $69 billion bid to acquire the publisher behind Call of Duty and Overwatch is already facing extra scrutiny in the United Kingdom. Now it appears the European Union will bring its investigation into the deal to a new phase. Sources told Reuters and Politico this week...
Meta's AI-assisted audio codec claims 10x compression rate compared to MP3s
TL;DR: Encodec is a next-generation audio codec based on a complex neural network design, a system that can squeeze a lot of audio juice into minimal storage space. The codec would work for Metaverse experiences and optimizing mobile phone calls. Thanks to its high efficiency and integrated support by iconic...
Elon Musk announces $8/month Twitter Blue will include verification, priority status, and fewer ads
What just happened? Elon Musk has laid out his plans for verified accounts on Twitter. As previously reported, holding onto the check mark will require a subscription to Twitter Blue, but the service will cost $8 per month rather than $20—thanks to Stephen King—and will offer several new benefits for subscribers.
FCC commissioner: The US government should ban TikTok
A hot potato: Expressing a bipartisan concern about China surveillance on US citizens, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr wants a national ban against the TikTok app. However, TikTok is not giving in and is still looking forward to an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
The US is allowing some Americans to continue working for Chinese semiconductor companies
Recap: The United States government's latest restrictions against China's semiconductor industry are unlikely to impact as many US nationals working in the country as first feared. There have already been reports of Chinese Americans leaving the industry or being forced to give up their US citizenship if they want to remain.
The White House is hosting its second international summit against ransomware
Why it matters: The US government is once again meeting with global partners to try and develop an effective strategy to fight (and win) the war against ransomware. Tech companies like Microsoft are joining as well, bringing their valuable, first-hand expertise to the table. For the second time in two...
October survey puts Windows 11 adoption at just 15 percent worldwide
The big picture: Over a year after its launch, Windows 11 is still nowhere near establishing dominance over Windows 10 among PC users. Various surveys show differing adoption rates for Windows 11, but all of them say most users haven't upgraded from 10. The latest report from Statcounter shows that...
Reflection DDoS attacks are on the rise again
Why it matters: A resurgence in vulnerable CLDAP servers is making DDoS attacks more powerful and dangerous. Windows network administrators should adopt strict security practices or take the server off the internet if there is no practical need for using the CLDAP protocol. A specific DDoS operation known as a...
Peer-to-Peer LAN transfers are coming to Steam
Why it matters: Users with multiple computers have probably needed to install much of the same software and perhaps the same games across all systems, drastically increasing bandwidth usage. Valve appears to be developing a solution for gamers in this situation. The creator of SteamDB recently discovered code indicating Valve...
Elon Musk and Binance team up to battle Twitter's bot problem using blockchain
What just happened? The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has reportedly invested $500 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. Binance will work with Musk's teams to develop and incorporate blockchain-based solutions for social media platforms. The partnership allows Binance an excellent opportunity to integrate social media and news into Web3's envisioned future.
A global helium shortage has doctors concerned about a squeeze on MRIs
In context: Helium is an element that most of us take for granted. We use it to float birthday balloons. It is also a component in some electronics, such as helium-filled hard drives. Magnetic resonance Imaging (MRI) machines use liquid helium for superconducting magnets. Unfortunately, the earth is running out of this essential element.
European Union aiming to ban new combustion engine cars starting 2035
In brief: As the climate crisis grows ever more urgent, several governments worldwide have recently pledged to stop the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the 2030s to lower CO2 emissions. The European Union is the latest body to introduce such plans. This week, the European Council and the EU...
