Meta's AI-assisted audio codec claims 10x compression rate compared to MP3s

TL;DR: Encodec is a next-generation audio codec based on a complex neural network design, a system that can squeeze a lot of audio juice into minimal storage space. The codec would work for Metaverse experiences and optimizing mobile phone calls. Thanks to its high efficiency and integrated support by iconic...
FCC commissioner: The US government should ban TikTok

A hot potato: Expressing a bipartisan concern about China surveillance on US citizens, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr wants a national ban against the TikTok app. However, TikTok is not giving in and is still looking forward to an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
WASHINGTON STATE
October survey puts Windows 11 adoption at just 15 percent worldwide

The big picture: Over a year after its launch, Windows 11 is still nowhere near establishing dominance over Windows 10 among PC users. Various surveys show differing adoption rates for Windows 11, but all of them say most users haven't upgraded from 10. The latest report from Statcounter shows that...
Reflection DDoS attacks are on the rise again

Why it matters: A resurgence in vulnerable CLDAP servers is making DDoS attacks more powerful and dangerous. Windows network administrators should adopt strict security practices or take the server off the internet if there is no practical need for using the CLDAP protocol. A specific DDoS operation known as a...
Heckit

Hi there, As I am from the Netherlands and therefor the EU, I wanted to reply. If you really think that the Netherlands is the big...
Peer-to-Peer LAN transfers are coming to Steam

Why it matters: Users with multiple computers have probably needed to install much of the same software and perhaps the same games across all systems, drastically increasing bandwidth usage. Valve appears to be developing a solution for gamers in this situation. The creator of SteamDB recently discovered code indicating Valve...
Elon Musk and Binance team up to battle Twitter's bot problem using blockchain

What just happened? The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has reportedly invested $500 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. Binance will work with Musk's teams to develop and incorporate blockchain-based solutions for social media platforms. The partnership allows Binance an excellent opportunity to integrate social media and news into Web3's envisioned future.
A global helium shortage has doctors concerned about a squeeze on MRIs

In context: Helium is an element that most of us take for granted. We use it to float birthday balloons. It is also a component in some electronics, such as helium-filled hard drives. Magnetic resonance Imaging (MRI) machines use liquid helium for superconducting magnets. Unfortunately, the earth is running out of this essential element.
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998.

