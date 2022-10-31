Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee's official Christmas tree has been harvested, headed to the 'Cheer District' 🎄
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Residents of Milwaukee submitted nominations for the tree that would best serve as the city of Milwaukee's official Christmas tree during the 2022 holiday season. The tree that was chosen was officially harvested on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by...
CBS 58
Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Milwaukee Police Academy class below goal, union sees this as a bigger issue
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) to take back the job offers for more than two dozen candidates for a variety of reasons.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
CBS 58
Community ofrenda opens on Milwaukee's south side in honor of Dia de los Muertos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The name Day of the Dead sounds like it could be a sad or even morbid event. But in Mexican culture, it's actually a colorful, even joyful celebration, and we saw evidence of that Wednesday in Milwaukee. "We've had an ofrenda at my house forever, honoring...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Museum honors Native American Heritage Month with special events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Nov. 1 marked the first day of Native American Heritage Month. It's a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions made by both past and present Native Americans. Throughout November, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be honoring their history and cultural impact with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
CBS 58
Milwaukee moves closer to final approval of Deer District music venues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee moves another step closer to final approval of the two new live music venues in Deer District. The Common Council approved a zoning change needed to greenlight the $50 million project Tuesday, Nov. 1. Madison-based FPC Live, along with concert promotor Live...
CBS 58
Kenosha County fundraiser to benefit seniors and family services, raffling Packers tickets
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. is preparing to host its "Bowls 'n Bakers" fundraiser next week. The 18th annual event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau banquet hall. Ronald Tatum, CEO...
Tire Flies Off Of Vehicle In Wisconsin, Hits And Kills Pedestrian
The pedestrian was an 80-year-old West Allis man.
Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee
Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.
CBS 58
Waukesha leaders seek $1.5M in donations to complete Christmas parade memorials
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha leaders are asking for your help -- they say $1.5 million is needed to complete the Waukesha Christmas parade memorials. In September, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission voted on three designs to become permanent memorials. The downtown installation is expected to be completed by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle fire on I-43 SB Thursday night, freeway reopens
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle fire closed I-43 southbound near Oklahoma Avenue Thursday night, Nov. 3 around 9:30 p.m. The sheriff said the vehicle was moved out of traffic, but smoke was making it difficult for other vehicles to pass. The scene was clear by 10:30 p.m.
CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee DPW busy clearing 15,000 tons of leaves from city streets
MILWAUKEE — To say fall is a busy time for the Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews is an understatement. Each autumn, they collect an average of 15,000 tons of leaves and yard debris from streets all across the city. For the past 27 years, DPW driver-worker Bert Revels...
CBS 58
Officials hold annual Health Equity Summit to discuss creating healthier communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County leaders and health care officials came together to talk about creating healthier communities. After two years of postponement from the COVID pandemic, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Health Equity Summit returned to Marquette University's campus today. Officials discussed how environmental health can impact our...
On Milwaukee
Lowlands winter experiences are back! Here's what you need to know.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and Lowlands Group is welcoming them with open arms and the return of “Lowlands Winter” experiences at all eight of their grand cafes and supper club locations. The enjoyment of Lowlands domes, globes and Northwoods shanties has become a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Mitchell International prepares for winter weather with practice snow, ice removal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Despite the sunny skies so far, November means winter prep for Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport. A parade of plows covered the runways Thursday, taking on imaginary snow. It was one of a few pre-season practice runs for the snow and ice removal team throughout the airfield.
WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Comments / 0