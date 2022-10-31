ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officials hold annual Health Equity Summit to discuss creating healthier communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County leaders and health care officials came together to talk about creating healthier communities. After two years of postponement from the COVID pandemic, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Health Equity Summit returned to Marquette University's campus today. Officials discussed how environmental health can impact our...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Lowlands winter experiences are back! Here's what you need to know.

The holidays will be here before you know it, and Lowlands Group is welcoming them with open arms and the return of “Lowlands Winter” experiences at all eight of their grand cafes and supper club locations. The enjoyment of Lowlands domes, globes and Northwoods shanties has become a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI

