Suspect Arrested for Arson in Ward Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspected arsonist in the Ward Incident fire. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., deputies responded with County Fire to a report of a fire in the brush area near the bike path between the south end of Ward Drive and More Ranch Road. When deputies arrived, a witness provided information about a possible suspect in the area.
Loaded Handgun Taken from Juvenile During Traffic Stop
The Santa Barbara Police Department reports a loaded handgun was taken from a juvenile during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Department stated a semi-automatic handgun and loaded magazine was taken off the street when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, a juvenile inside...
Vehicle Crashes into Two Parked Cars Causing Major Injuries
A motorist sustained major injuries after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars on Cathedral Oaks. At 7:50 a.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection at Poinsettia Way. Captain Scott Safechuck stated it appears the driver sustained a medical emergency prior to the collision.
Six Year Old Dies in Gaviota Car Crash
A six-year-old has died from injuries relating to a vehicle rolllover on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel Tuesday evening. At 7:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and ground ambulances responded to the scene in the northbound lanes, just north of the tunnel in Gaviota, according to County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck.
Truck Catches Fire on Highway 154
A truck caught fire on Highway 154 causing traffic delays Thursday morning. At 7:17 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a report of a white Dodge pickup truck on fire about a 1/4 mile west of Paradise Road in the westbound lanes. A few minutes later another reporting party on the...
Ward Fire 50% Contained, Evacuations Lifted
A brush fire sparked off Ward Drive near the Southern California Gas Plant on Wednesday evening. At 11:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene to find approximately one acre of vegetation on fire, including eucalyptus trees, slowly spreading due to wind. A suspect was reportedly detained at...
Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road
A cat was rescued from a garage fire in a neighborhood off Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. At 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to the 900 block of La Senda Drive and discovered a fire in a two-story residential home. Crews assessed the scene and...
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program
Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program is proud to offer a new service to help Goleta residents answer these questions with its Community Disaster Education Course (or CDE). A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. Attendees will learn about multiple topics such as what is expected following a disaster, what they can do to prepare their home and workplace, how to build an emergency bag, and more.
UC Santa Barbara Student Dies in Dormitory
A UC Santa Barbara student died in an on-campus dormitory last week. On October 27, the UCSB Residential & Community Living staff sent an email to residents of Manzanita Village informing them of the incident. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY REGIONAL CLIMATE COLLABORATIVE SELECTS SITES TO BECOME RESILIENCE HUBS
The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event. After a competitive application and review...
Public Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot and COVID-19 Booster
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds the community that flu vaccination along with COVID-19 vaccination are critical in reducing the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the community. The updated, more protective flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters are available broadly for those eligible. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommend that all people six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year. It is also critical for everyone ages 5 and up to receive the updated COVID-19 booster if it has been two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, regardless of the type of dose received.
Santa Barbara Point Extension
It is important to share our beauty with the world. The tourism money is great for a suffering local economy. It must be very special to look at our beautiful city from out on the water.
Reminiscing with Jacarandas
Many months ago the City of Santa Barbara carried out their threatened deadly intent, and cut down to stumps the beautiful jacaranda trees at the corner of Mission and Modoc. But as you can see they never ground out the stumps, and while they did kill a few that are now just ugly sawed off stumps the rest are making a valiant effort to grow back.
SB Unified Holds Budget Study Session
Santa Barbara Unified School District broke down its budget at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting as part of its process to be transparent and responsible with taxpayer dollars. District leaders held a budget study session to review where funding comes from and what money is spent on. They also...
