Palace Food Depot closing after more than 80 years, Superior Grocers coming soon

Tulare's Palace Food Depot shelves sit empty as the store prepares to close its doors after more than 80 years of service.

“We’ve been (through) more good times than bad, which is a true blessing,” Eric Gong wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “As the saying goes, 'all good things must come to an end.'”

Mary and Gerald Gong first opened the meat market – formerly known as Plaza Palace Grocery – in 1942, providing Tulare residents with food options at a low price.

“Palace was always our family's go-to spot for quick, affordable and accessible groceries and snacks,” former Tulare County resident Keyri Tesfaye said. “It became such a staple and so important for families in the area and we all grew to know the staff and feel welcome and at home there.”

She described going to the store with her family as a child, and with her friends as an adult later in life.

“As a Hispanic family, we loved Palace because they had so many Mexican products like queso fresco, chiles de árbol, Mexican sweet bread, chorizo, and anything in between,” Tesfaye said. “As I grew older, it became a spot I could always rely on.”

Other Palace Food Depot shoppers echoed Tesfaye's sentiments, saying they would miss the store and its longtime employees.

The large-scale grocery store, located in west Tulare, has been operated by generations of Gong family members, including Eric. In turn, the facility has employed hundreds of Tulare locals.

“It was once noted that almost everyone in Tulare has once worked for Palace,” Eric said. “Whether it was for one day or 50 years we’ve had quite the pool of applicants.”

When Mary and Gerald opened the meat market, it was located in the downtown Tulare area. The store was eventually moved to another location in 1950, before relocating to a larger site in 1962.

The Palace Food Depot finally found its home on South West Street in 1995.

Over the years, the grocery store has been awarded and recognized numerous times for its service to the community. In 2014, Steve Gong, owner of Palace Food Depot, won the Tulare Chamber of Commerce’s Large Business of the Year.

“I have never known anyone with a more impressive, dedicated work ethic, not only in their place of business but in their philanthropic efforts,” Tulare resident Pat Hillman said of the Gong family. “Usually, when I attended an event there, I checked to see who was in the kitchen preparing the food, it was always some of the Gong family.”

More recently, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors presented the family with a proclamation recognizing their community efforts.

“The Gong family, known for their proprietorship of the Palace Food Depot, are more than successful entrepreneurs, they are also pillars of the community,” the proclamation, in part, reads. “Besides owning and operating the Palace Food Depot, the Gong family was critical in the creation of the Chinese Cultural Heritage site in Visalia.”

Although the Palace Food Depot is shutting down after decades of serving the community, the location won’t sit empty for long. Superior Grocers – a Southern California grocery chain – is the building’s new tenant.

The chain, opened in 1981, has 45 locations mainly scattered throughout Los Angeles and Orange County; however, there are two locations in Bakersfield, making the Tulare County location the northmost to date.

Superior Grocers is actively looking to hire for its new spot, on top of the Palace Food Depot employees that are making the transfer, including Eric.

More than 35 openings are listed on the chain’s website, here.

“Thank you again, Tulare and the community, for all your love and support,” Eric said. Your responses, whether comment, call, text, post, message or visiting in person, have been nothing short of sincere gratitude. We appreciate it more than you know.”

