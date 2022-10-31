Iowa State landed state wrestling champion Daniel Herrera. Could he play football there, too?

Daniel Herrera was the state heavyweight wrestling champion last season as a sophomore. He’s also been a starter and all-league player on the gridiron for Palm Desert High School, playing a big part in three of the six consecutive league titles the Aztecs have won.

So, when recruitment opened for rising juniors on June 15, Herrera was bombarded with phone calls and messages from college coaches hoping to recruit him.

Herrera was hopeful to find a school that not only felt like a perfect fit, but one that would also entertain the idea of allowing him to play both sports in college. He eventually found that at Iowa State University and accepted a scholarship offer by committing to the Cyclones on Oct. 27.

“At first, I didn’t think it was possible to do wrestling and football,” the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Herrera said. “But as soon as I saw that it was, I said ‘I want to do it.’ Because I can’t really let go of wrestling, if I had to choose. The reason why I’m a great football player is because wrestling made me who I am on the field.”

The decision to commit to Iowa State was about more than just the wrestling and football programs allowing him to play both sports, Herrera said. It started with the impression that was made when Iowa State’s head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser flew out to the Coachella Valley to visit Herrera and his family.

That led to Herrera taking an official visit to the Ames, Iowa, campus during his bye week in football, from Sept. 23-25. While there, Herrera and his parents met with coaches, checked out the campus, went to a pre-game tailgate and had field passes to the home football game versus Baylor.

“The first day, I was already in love with it,” Herrera said. “There are certain places where when you get there it just feels like home to you. That’s how it felt. It just felt right to me.”

Herrera said that the coaches and other wrestlers at the school made him feel as though he was already part of the team, and that was a big factor in Herrera wanting to wrestle there. But he also wanted to explore whether he would be allowed to pursue playing football there too, so Herrera’s dad asked wrestling coaches about it. The coaches said they’d think about it and then later told Herrera that they were open to it.

Iowa State wrestling coaches asked Herrera if they could give some of his football film to ISU football coaches. The response from ISU football coaches was, “Yeah, we’ll take him!”

“Everything just fit perfect for Daniel over there,” said Gabriel Herrera, Daniel’s father. “We love the coaches, and obviously they want Daniel pretty bad, where they are allowing him to play football. …A D-I school doesn’t do that. They just don’t. Michigan wouldn’t do it; Penn State wouldn’t do it; none of them would do it.”

The elder Herrera added that he and his son believe that Iowa State has the coaching and the facilities to make him into a national wrestling champion.

After Herrera took his official visit to Iowa State, he told wrestling coaches there that he had a great time but would like to take at least one more official visit to compare. So, the following week, Herrera took a visit to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. UNC and Michigan were two other schools recruiting Herrera that he was also seriously considering.

The experience at Chapel Hill didn’t leave the same impression as Iowa State, Herrera said.

The day after Herrera flew home, Dresser reached out and coordinated a conference call. On the call, the Iowa State wrestling coach asked Herrera if there was anything that would stop him from wrestling at the school in college. Herrera looked at his parents and his older brother, Gabriel Jr., and they each told him that it was entirely his decision.

“I said, ‘You know what, I don’t think I’m going to find a better school than Iowa State,’” Herrera said. “I said, ‘Coach, I think I’m ready to be a Cyclone.”

While Herrera is now committed to the school, he and his older brother plan to fly out to Ames once football season is over so that Gabriel Jr. can also check out the campus. Herrera said that his parents and his brother are each an important part of his support circle who help him make big decisions.

Having made this decision during the middle of his junior year is important to Herrera.

“As fun as the recruitment process sounds,” Herrera said, “it’s draining mentally, and when it drains you mentally it drains you physically. Because you’re always like, 'I’ve got to call this coach later on.' Then, when you take visits, you have to compare which is better. It was getting to my head a little.”

Now, Herrera said he can focus on the rest of his football season and defending his state wrestling championship this winter, without the recruiting distractions.

“We got lucky all the way around,” Gabriel Herrera said. “This was meant to be for Daniel.

“I mean Iowa, you can’t beat that. When you go into those arenas and you’ve got 10,000 people there for wrestling, Daniel is just going to feed off that.”

