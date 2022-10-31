Read full article on original website
How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
fox35orlando.com
Poll: DeSantis expands lead over Crist in Florida governor's race
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a 10-point lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in a new InsiderAdvantage FOX 35 News exclusive poll. The survey was conducted Nov. 1, 2022 of 550 likely voters. Respondents were asked, "if the election were held today, for whom...
In Their Own Words: Joy Bennett and Adam Mathews, Candidates for Ohio's 56th Congressional District
Bennett and Mathews suggest why voters should choose them.
KEPR
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Oregon Governor
Democratic nominee: Former House Speaker Tina Kotek. Republican nominee: Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan. Independent candidate: Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. Oregon is a state that generally votes Democratic, but with the unpopularity of term-limited Democratic incumbent Kate Brown, this contest has become unexpectedly wide open. It’s a...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
wuga.org
115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend
Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
US News and World Report
State: Proposed 'Blue Ammonia' Plant Could Mean 350 New Jobs
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — A startup company is considering southeast Louisiana's Ascension Parish as a site for a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production facility that would create 350 jobs, the state economic development department said Monday. The proposed facility being considered by Clean Hydrogen Works would produce “blue ammonia,” a clean...
Inflation ‘top of mind’ for Florida voters ahead of midterm election, poll shows
Election Day is on its way and Florida voters are most worried about inflation, according to a new USF poll.
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race
DETROIT (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.The itinerary was a stark contrast to the early days of her general election campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, when Dixon emerged from the GOP primary and then seemed to disappear from voters' sight. Weeks of ads attacking her went unanswered, while Dixon laid low trying to raise more...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
US News and World Report
Cash for Colonoscopies: Colorado Tries to Lower Health Costs Through Incentives
State employees in Colorado are being asked to be better consumers when shopping for health care services. And if they choose lower-cost and higher-quality providers, they could get a check in the mail for a portion of the savings. [. READ:. Health Care, Education, Food Service: A Data Snapshot of...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
wogx.com
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
Comments / 0