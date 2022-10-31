Lizzo strips down for sexy Miss Piggy Halloween costume

Haven’t you heard? Lizzo’s Halloween costumes were “Good as Hell” this year.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to her “forever icon,” Miss Piggy, by recreating one of the character’s iconic photoshoots from the 1980s.

“A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you 🐽💋,” Lizzo wrote alongside sultry photos of herself posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake.

Lizzo channeled Miss Piggy for her 2022 Halloween costume.

The Grammy-winning singer — who donned a blond wig, pig nose and ears to transform into the prissy porker — also shared a sexy snap wearing nothing but a fur blanket while lounging by the fire.

In the photo, the “Naked” singer swapped Halloween candy for a glass of red wine as she channeled the plush pig.

The hitmaker also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the shoot, set to a remix of “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy 🐽💋,” she quipped.

Lizzo donned a pig nose and ears for the fun costume. Alex Waespi via Instagram/lizzob

In addition to making like the Muppet, the “Truth Hurts” songstress sported three other jaw-dropping costumes over the weekend, including a pitch-perfect Marge Simpson look.

To morph into the “Simpsons” matriarch, the singer donned yellow body paint and wore a towering blue wig and a green sequined dress with a red necklace and matching heels.

Although the cartoon-inspired costume was a smash hit, Lizzo’s other two looks might’ve stumped some fans.

The “About Damn Time” singer also dressed up as rapper Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, and Woo Wop , a young TikTok star known for his emo persona.

Despite the fact that Lizzo has already pulled off four costumes this spooky season, she hinted that there might be more in store on Monday by replying to a Rolling Stone tweet with, “it ain’t over.”

The “Good as Hell” singer posted a series of sexy snaps as the Muppet character. Alex Waespi via Instagram/lizzob

Given the diversity in her costume choices this year, there’s no telling what the “Special” singer might have up her sleeve for the rest of Halloween — but fans can expect the songstress to flaunt her figure .

Lizzo has never been one to shy away from showing off her curves, telling Vanity Fair earlier this month that she often chooses skin-baring outfits to make a statement .

“When it’s sexual, it’s mine. When it’s sexualized, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me,” she told the outlet, adding that black woman are “hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously.”

Lizzo called Miss Piggy her “forever icon.” Alex Waespi via Instagram/lizzob

The songstress went on to say her bedazzled concert leotards and revealing outfits are an act of “rebellion.”

“After [Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’] it seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone,” she said. “I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance, and flexibility.”