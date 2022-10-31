ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.
NBC12

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Incident clears after causing delays on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An incident on Interstate 95 has cleared after causing delays for drivers in Richmond. VDOT says the incident happened on I-95 south near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76). Virginia State Police says it’s not related to Wednesday’s deadly crash. NBC12 is working to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

