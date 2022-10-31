Read full article on original website
Man injured in early morning shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in a reported shooting near Hull Street Road in Richmond on Thursday morning.
NBC12
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school bus driver has been charged after a crash sends two people, including a child to the hospital Thursday morning. At around 8:20 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road for the report of a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.
‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond
An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
Richmond Police Arrest Juvenile in 23rd Street Homicide
Man facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Richmond
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
What VDOT, police have learned about crash that killed Chesterfield father
VSP said the truck carrying the load of I-beams was deemed "overheight" and going at a high rate of speed.
NBC12
Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
VIDEO: Man shot, killed by suspected burglar in Chesterfield driveway
Video captured by a surveillance camera in the area shows the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. It also captured moments before the shooting in which Ashburn can be heard saying, "Bro, stop. Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro."
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Prince George County
Prince George County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one driver traveling south of Templeton.
NBC12
Chesterfield dad who died in I-95 crash remembered as a ‘wonderful man’
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Brent Szarzynski, the man who died in a crash on I-95 on Wednesday, is being remembered for his impact on others. Szarzynski, who was from Chesterfield, leaves behind a wife and three boys, including a newborn. “Words can’t describe sometimes how you feel. Crying all day,...
WRIC TV
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Man, girl injured in Petersburg double shooting
A man and a girl were shot late Tuesday night near Lakemont Elementary School, according to Petersburg Police.
NBC12
Incident clears after causing delays on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An incident on Interstate 95 has cleared after causing delays for drivers in Richmond. VDOT says the incident happened on I-95 south near the Belvidere exit (mile marker 76). Virginia State Police says it’s not related to Wednesday’s deadly crash. NBC12 is working to...
NBC12
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after I-95 pursuit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman faces multiple charges after police say refused to stop on I-95 on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling south in Henrico County at 6:49 a.m. Police say the woman - identified as Tyler Mason Smith Andrews, 31 - refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Spotsylvania deadly hit-and-run kills pedestrian and injures another, Virginia State Police seeking truck-driving suspect
Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.
NBC12
Teen charged with murdering Armstrong High School student
The Henrico County Police department says a juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Highland Springs High School. A Henrico school bus driver has been charged after a crash sends two people, including a child, to the hospital Thursday morning.
