Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Southern Rail Commission says passenger rail possible in Northeast Louisiana in two years. Monroe unveiled a proposed station with retail space and overnight parking on Desiard Street between North 3rd and 4th Streets. Red Cross urges fire safety during cooler months.
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day. On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45. LSP says...
Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.
AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD
If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin' a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop.
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
Passenger rail possible in NELA, Southern Rail Commission says
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Experts say passenger rail is possible in Northeast Louisiana by 2025. The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) held a conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 3, and they say the community could see a passenger train in two years or less. The goal is to have two daily round-trip trains from Atlanta to Dallas.
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash
KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Nov. 2, 2022, claiming the life of Bobby J. Grant, 60. LSP Troop F responded to the crash that happened shortly after noon on U.S. Hwy. 165 south of La. Hwy. 843. Officials say Grant was driving a Chevrolet going south on U.S. 165 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went off-road and hit a tree.
Monroe woman killed in car crash in Ouachita Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road on Monday just after 1:30 p.m in Ouachita Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, La. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department said Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed under lockdown after reports of a possible armed individual nearby, but the areas are clear of any threat at this time. On Nov. 3, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., MPD was alerted...
Monroe Police searching for burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for two suspects who are allegedly responsible for several burglaries in the area. If you the whereabouts of the suspects in the picture above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Winn Parish man dies in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La. During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway […]
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
