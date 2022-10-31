ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges. In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School. According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Jury to deliberate Friday in Duncan murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must decide whether circumstantial evidence is sufficient to find Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler, who had befriended him. “There is no dispute that Joe Duncan...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan

This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. Law enforcement, administrators hold news conference regarding Elba City Schools online threat. Updated: 4 hours...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with molesting teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Investigation underway in regards to Elba City Schools threat

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held a press conference and took time to answer several questions regarding the incident. According to information from Elba Chief Troy Staley, his...
WMBB

Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause

Matt and Jennie Chancey with Coffee Corner in Enterprise join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about a fundraising event for businesses affected by the downtown fire. Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Toys for Tots donation drive. Two...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Man faces rape charges

On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox is not seeking re-election after 16 years in office. Noel Vanlandingham and Eric Blankenship are the two veteran lawmen in the running to become the next Henry County Sheriff. “I’ve always wanted to do this,” Vanlandingham, the democratic candidate said....
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?

On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy