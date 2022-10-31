MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges. In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO