Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges. In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School. According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.
Video evidence of suspect played in the murder trial of elderly Dothan woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The state showed the jury the video that showed Joe Duncan walking up to the home of Mable Fowler who he previously did yard work, but it does not show him going into the home, but instead, it shows Duncan returning on camera 17 minutes later.
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
Jury to deliberate Friday in Duncan murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must decide whether circumstantial evidence is sufficient to find Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler, who had befriended him. “There is no dispute that Joe Duncan...
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
Ashford man now in Dothan Police custody after alleged July crime spree, DPD
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—An Ashford man has been released into Dothan Police Department custody to face sixteen charges after being accused of a crime spree in July, per the DPD. Ryan Lee Cinfici, 41, of Ashford, was arrested in July after being caught in Dale County. According to Sergeant...
Investigation underway in regards to Elba City Schools threat
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held a press conference and took time to answer several questions regarding the incident. According to information from Elba Chief Troy Staley, his...
Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause
After almost two hours of arguments, a murder trial verdict will have to wait until Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The verdict in the trial of a Dothan man accused of killing a woman in her home and robbing her will have to wait another day, after almost 2 hours of closing arguments on Thursday. Joe Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
Man faces rape charges
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox is not seeking re-election after 16 years in office. Noel Vanlandingham and Eric Blankenship are the two veteran lawmen in the running to become the next Henry County Sheriff. “I’ve always wanted to do this,” Vanlandingham, the democratic candidate said....
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
