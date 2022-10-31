Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Holly Nicole Walker
Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
William Brent Fugate
William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
thunder1320.com
Ernest Dewey Petty Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Dewey Petty Jr., age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blantons Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, and on Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home. Mr. Petty passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
thunder1320.com
Arthur Louis Jonson, III
Arthur Louis Jonson, III, Louis as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on March 23, 1978, to the late Arthur L. Johnson, Sr. and Lila Baugh Johnson, in Manchester, TN. He was a construction worker for R&D Construction and was a member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church. Louis enjoyed basketball, fast cars, and helping others. He loved his children and was said to have a big heart.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Grundy County Herald
Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly
Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
Missing Manchester Teenager
Seth Page, a 17-year-old boy, was last seen on September 6, 2022, in Manchester, Tennessee. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6’3” tall and weighs pounds. If anyone has information about Seth or his whereabouts, please call: 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST or the Manchester Police Department TN at 931-728-2991.
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
Sidelines
‘Boro International Fest Returns
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
thunder1320.com
Coffee Middle girls spank South
The Coffee Middle Lady Raider basketball team kept its perfect record in tact with a decisive 49-16 thumping of South Middle Thursday night in Manchester. All 10 players on the roster got playing time and 8 different Lady Raiders scored in the winning effort. Lilly Matherne led the way in...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
ucbjournal.com
Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving
“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
thunder1320.com
Estill Springs Police traffic stop turns to pursuit; shots fired
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at approximately 12:40 am, Estill Springs Police Department Officer Clint Grant conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Spring Creek Road. Officer Grant arrested the driver, Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., for a Lincoln County arrest warrant. Officer Grant smelled the odor of marijuana...
Comments / 0