She opened the Spring Summer ’23 runway show and has been wearing Loewe on numerous occasions, and now rising star Taylor Russell has officially joined the house in the capacity of global ambassador. As part of her new gig, the actress will feature in Loewe’s upcoming Spring Summer ’23 precollection campaign. Jonathan Anderson explained that he first met the Canada-native through Luca Guadagnino, the director of her most recent project Bones and All. (Anderson is joining the team for Guadagnino’s forthcoming tennis flick, Challengers, as the production’s costume designer.) Of Russell, he said: “I’ve never been so inspired by someone—it was the start of a very special friendship. I’m so proud that she agreed to open the SS23 show, and excited to have her join the Loewe family.” Here’s to the start of something beautiful!

2 DAYS AGO