FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATE
Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews...
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Beadweaving can be breath-taking
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At the Foothills Craft Guilds’ 54th annual fine craft show you can experience the best artisans in East Tennessee. Wendy Seaward Beadweaving takes the art form to beautiful new places. Beadweaving is a traditional artform that has existed for thousands of years. This tradition...
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
WATE
More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. More than 200 animals...
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
Knoxville man sentenced for stealing over $200,000 in sports cards
A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing sports cards from stores in four different states and selling them online.
WATE
Dashcam video of Dollar General Standoff
Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News. Dashcam video of the armed standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community. The video was taken by Frank Ruiz and shared with WATE News.
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
WATE
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
