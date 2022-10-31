Alistair Lees, a Binghamton University chemistry professor, will become the newest vice provost in January. In an Oct. 26 faculty senate meeting, Donald Hall, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, announced that Lees will be the new vice provost for faculty affairs. Lees will be in charge of working with deans, department chairs and faculty leaders to make sure systems and procedures for hiring, tenuring and promoting faculty are fair and transparent, according to Hall. Lees will oversee the recruitment of faculty and the improvements they make toward the campus community.

