#BingCollects showcases heritage and identity
In the 2022-23 academic year, the Binghamton University Art Museum and BU’s libraries’ Special Collections are joining forces to present various pop-up exhibits focused on awareness of different heritages and identities. The exhibits project is titled #BingCollects. The identity theme has presented itself in two exhibits already this...
Ithaca’s school district will make some student restrooms gender-inclusive in 2023
Students at Ithaca High School and Lehman Alternative Community School will soon have the option to use gender-inclusive restrooms, according to Ithaca City School District officials. The change will go into effect after planned renovations to restrooms across the district. Work on Ithaca High School restrooms will begin in mid...
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Alistair Lees named vice provost for faculty affairs
Alistair Lees, a Binghamton University chemistry professor, will become the newest vice provost in January. In an Oct. 26 faculty senate meeting, Donald Hall, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, announced that Lees will be the new vice provost for faculty affairs. Lees will be in charge of working with deans, department chairs and faculty leaders to make sure systems and procedures for hiring, tenuring and promoting faculty are fair and transparent, according to Hall. Lees will oversee the recruitment of faculty and the improvements they make toward the campus community.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Purposefully Ridiculous dance party at Bundy
Strap on your tutu and get silly as Purposefully Ridiculous hosts a luminescent art exhibit and dance party called Dancing Out of Darkness.
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
Multicultural Festival at the Boulevard Methodist Church
The Boulevard Methodist Church, in conjunction with the Children's Home and the American Civic Association, is hosting a Multicultural Festival on November 12th from 4 to 6 p.m.
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
NY-19 Candidate Josh Riley Tours Endicott iM3NY Battery Factory
With just one week until the 2022 election, NY-19 Democratic candidate Josh Riley, joined by other Democratic officials, toured the Imperium 3, or "iM3NY" giga-factory at the Huron Campus in Endicott. Riley says he hadn't been back to the factory since it was in it's beginning stages, and couldn't be...
Binghamton Panel Debates Sign Planned for New Downtown Restaurant
A Binghamton developer's proposal for a backlit sign at a restaurant he's preparing to open has yet to receive city approval. Mark Yonaty has been working to remodel a section of the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street. The planned restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
Aliza Spencer, Other Child Crime Victims Honored by New Park
The Forget-Me-Not Garden built on the site where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is about to open. Broome County's newest park is located on a small plot of land on the city's North Side. It will help area residents remember children who've died due to violence, including Aliza Spencer.
'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
Tompkins Announces Bank President Gregory J. Hartz to Retire
The board of directors of Tompkins Community Bank today announced that Gregory J. Hartz will retire as president of Tompkins Community Bank – Central New York in the spring of 2023, after 20 years of service to the company. Hartz retires after 40 years in the banking industry. He...
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
