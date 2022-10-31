Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Ahha Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center closing its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahha Tulsa announced Thursday they made the difficult decision to close ahha's Hardesty Arts Center on November 4. Vice President of Communications and Advocacy Jason Cleary said they are working closely with their partners to ensure they find a long-term future for some of their programs and do this as quickly as possible.
KTUL
Scheels is coming to Tulsa, with a tax incentive from the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
Owner of Ehrle’s Party Supply reflects on closure of longtime Tulsa business
TULSA, Okla. — After it was announced that Ehrle’s Party Supply would be closing, FOX23 had a chance to speak with Ashley Gabel, the current owner of Ehrle’s. Gabel said a lot has changed over the 67 years Ehrle’s has been in business. Named after its first owner, Ehrle’s started off a five-and-dime store and evolved from there. Gabel said the competition also changed with the rise of pop-up Halloween stores and online shopping.
KTUL
Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
KTUL
'Downtown Days of Wonder' announced for 2022 holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership joined by the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade, shared their plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign. DDWO is a collaborative effort created to attract Tulsans and...
KTUL
Magnolia Meadows to open in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's something new happening in midtown Tulsa. A half-acre lot west of The Church Studio will now be home to several species of magnolias. It's being transformed into "Magnolia Meadows" in honor of J.J. Cale's song "Magnolia". Cale is a Tulsa Native who graduated from...
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
KTUL
TFD's bike team improves emergency response time at Turkey Mountain, special events
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is working on a new bicycle response team to provide faster initial patient contact in emergencies, according to TFD PIO Andy Little. Turkey Mountain visitors can often get injured and lost and the bicycle team allows firefighters to cover more ground...
KTUL
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
KTUL
Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa closed Tuesday due to water leak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa has canceled classes today due to a water leak in town. The City of Catoosa says it is currently working to repair the leak on Cherokee Street near the intersection of Cherokee and Denbo Street. The school will...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered African penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the hatching of an endangered African penguin Thursday. The chick was born to parents Dassen and Ireland on Oct. 3. The zoo worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan to welcome the penguin. "Weighing only...
Canoo to build EV battery manufacturing facility in OK
Canoo announced in 2021 that it chose Oklahoma as the future site of its first mega micro-factory to produce "breakthrough" electric vehicles for the market.
KTUL
$150,000 worth of Christmas decorations on display at Roosevelt's
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — November 1 marks the day that Roosevelt's annual Christmas decorations go up on display. These decorations total $150,000 and can be seen from anywhere in the Cherry Street restaurant. The inspiration for the decorations on the ceiling was sparked by laying on the floor and...
Mayor Bynum Names New Finance Director For The City Of Tulsa
Mayor G.T. Bynum has named a new Finance Director for The City of Tulsa. Tammy Pitts will now serve as the city's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. In October, the former finance director, James Wagner, accepted the position as Director of the "Working In Neighborhoods" department. Pitts was serving as...
KTUL
MidAmerica Industrial Park presents first-ever ice-skating rink in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — MidAmerica Industrial Park is unveiling its first-ever holiday ice-skating rink in Mayes County. District on Ice features a pop-up real ice rink that will open on November 26 at 5 p.m. and run through the end of the year. "MidAmerica Industrial Park is thrilled to...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
KTUL
26 burials found so far during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The City of Tulsa announced one more adult and one more child-sized burial were found during excavation work Thursday. This brings the total number of burials to 26, 19 adults and seven child-sized burials since last Wednesday. ---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Since last...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
New trampoline park opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
