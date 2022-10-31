ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

KTUL

Ahha Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center closing its doors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahha Tulsa announced Thursday they made the difficult decision to close ahha's Hardesty Arts Center on November 4. Vice President of Communications and Advocacy Jason Cleary said they are working closely with their partners to ensure they find a long-term future for some of their programs and do this as quickly as possible.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Scheels is coming to Tulsa, with a tax incentive from the city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owner of Ehrle’s Party Supply reflects on closure of longtime Tulsa business

TULSA, Okla. — After it was announced that Ehrle’s Party Supply would be closing, FOX23 had a chance to speak with Ashley Gabel, the current owner of Ehrle’s. Gabel said a lot has changed over the 67 years Ehrle’s has been in business. Named after its first owner, Ehrle’s started off a five-and-dime store and evolved from there. Gabel said the competition also changed with the rise of pop-up Halloween stores and online shopping.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Downtown Days of Wonder' announced for 2022 holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership joined by the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade, shared their plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign. DDWO is a collaborative effort created to attract Tulsans and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Magnolia Meadows to open in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's something new happening in midtown Tulsa. A half-acre lot west of The Church Studio will now be home to several species of magnolias. It's being transformed into "Magnolia Meadows" in honor of J.J. Cale's song "Magnolia". Cale is a Tulsa Native who graduated from...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction

The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered African penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the hatching of an endangered African penguin Thursday. The chick was born to parents Dassen and Ireland on Oct. 3. The zoo worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan to welcome the penguin. "Weighing only...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

$150,000 worth of Christmas decorations on display at Roosevelt's

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — November 1 marks the day that Roosevelt's annual Christmas decorations go up on display. These decorations total $150,000 and can be seen from anywhere in the Cherry Street restaurant. The inspiration for the decorations on the ceiling was sparked by laying on the floor and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

26 burials found so far during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The City of Tulsa announced one more adult and one more child-sized burial were found during excavation work Thursday. This brings the total number of burials to 26, 19 adults and seven child-sized burials since last Wednesday. ---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Since last...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trampoline park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
OWASSO, OK

