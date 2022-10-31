TULSA, Okla. — After it was announced that Ehrle’s Party Supply would be closing, FOX23 had a chance to speak with Ashley Gabel, the current owner of Ehrle’s. Gabel said a lot has changed over the 67 years Ehrle’s has been in business. Named after its first owner, Ehrle’s started off a five-and-dime store and evolved from there. Gabel said the competition also changed with the rise of pop-up Halloween stores and online shopping.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO