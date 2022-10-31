Glow In The Dark 1970 Mustang Raffled To Support “Toys for Tots”

A one-of-a-kind 1970 Mach Mustang is up for grabs this month, with all the proceeds from the entries going to a good cause.

The car will be displayed inside Soo Motors in Sault Ste. Marie this week before heading to a dealership in Traverse City next week.

It’s being raffled off by the owner, previous Goetzville resident Angela Babala. She is the host of the TV show, Angela’s Garage.

Once a year, they build a car for charity. Money raised from this event goes to Toys for Tots.

“We are very appreciative that they thought of us,” said Andy Haapala of Soo Motors. “We did some work for them and became friends with them quite a few years ago when they lived here, so for them to think of us and want to bring the car back to the U.P. for this big event is great!”

Tickets can only be bought online here.