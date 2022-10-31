Pistons gain confidence boost in win over defending champs

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Pistons came into Sunday night’s game against defending champion Golden State as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

While the Pistons still gave up their share of points, they improved on the defensive end in a 128-114 win over the Warriors at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit snapped a five-game losing skid and won for the first time since beating Orlando in the season opener.

“That was very important in the fact of believing, not losing our confidence and understanding that we did it with our defense,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. “I was on them hard the other night and yesterday in practice as far as defense is concerned and they responded.

“They did one of our better jobs of executing our switches and double switches. All parts of our defense that we were harping on we carried out today, which was important.”

Detroit struggled early and trailed 37-29 after the first quarter.

However, the Pistons had one of their best defensive quarters in the second and outscored the Warriors 34-18 to grab a lead they would never relinquish.

“We will be able to generate points, and tonight we generated points off our defense and I thought that was good,” Casey said. “It’s another step of our growth. We are a growing team, we are a learning team. We can take a lot of clips tonight and still learn from them.”

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and connected on four 3-pointers. He played several minutes with the second group.

“That was the thought process to try and get him in a rhythm where he’s not playing behind Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic) and Cade and get that usage,” Casey said. “We are trying to find a way where everyone fits and if you look at that second unit we are still not getting that point production out of that. We have to somehow, some way, get a good mixture.”

The Pistons also did work on the boards and outrebounded Golden State 47-42.

Cade Cunningham grabbed 10 rebounds and was one assist away from a triple-double. Bey and rookie point guard Jaden Ivey each had five rebounds.

“Now we can get out and run, and that helped get our transition game going by our guards rebounding,” Casey said. “We did a good job of rebounding.”

While it was only one win, Casey said it was a step in the right direction against a veteran and talented Golden State team.

“It is good to see,” he said. “We are going to be learning as the year goes on and have nights of ‘whoa, where did that come from,’ and then nights like this tonight.

“That’s the trait of a young rebuilding team, and I’m excited and happy and overjoyed for our guys to put the work in tonight. We still have a lot to learn and a lot of growing to do, but we needed that to reinforce what we’re talking about.”

Isaiah Stewart had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Cunningham and Bogdanovic added 23 and 21 points, respectively.

The Pistons (2-5) will travel to Milwaukee Monday night to play the unbeaten Bucks (5-0).

