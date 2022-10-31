ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it

The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair

Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 3rd

1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Yardbarker

Keith Law predicts Dansby Swanson will sign a massive contract

The opinions on Dansby Swanson amongst many Braves fans are split. Some people, like myself (and most educated fans… kidding… kind of), believe Swanson has progressed in his development each season, culminating in his 2022 campaign, which ended with an All-Star nomination and Gold Glove award. He was one of the best shortstops in the game this season, and if that’s who he is moving forward, he deserves a contract north of $200 million. Others are wary that Swanson’s breakout campaign was just a flash in the pan. Assuming regression is in line, his next contract could be a nuisance for the organization that gives it to him.

