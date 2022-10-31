Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair
Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals Mookie Betts Has Bowling Lanes in His Home
Dodgers infielder Justin Turner shares a little insight on just how much his teammate Mookie Betts loves bowling.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans
Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some...
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
This Day in Braves History: November 3rd
1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Interested in Being a Closer in the World Baseball Classic
Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani could see himself pitching in the World Baseball Classic, but not in the role you're used to seeing him in.
Keith Law predicts Dansby Swanson will sign a massive contract
The opinions on Dansby Swanson amongst many Braves fans are split. Some people, like myself (and most educated fans… kidding… kind of), believe Swanson has progressed in his development each season, culminating in his 2022 campaign, which ended with an All-Star nomination and Gold Glove award. He was one of the best shortstops in the game this season, and if that’s who he is moving forward, he deserves a contract north of $200 million. Others are wary that Swanson’s breakout campaign was just a flash in the pan. Assuming regression is in line, his next contract could be a nuisance for the organization that gives it to him.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
