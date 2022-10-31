Read full article on original website
Auchinachie Cares donates to Carrie-On
A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Owego-Apalachin graduate who lost her battle with breast cancer just received a welcome boost.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
Fred Akshar Profile
On January 1st, Broome County will have a new Sheriff in town for the first time since 1998.
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
Aliza Spencer, Other Child Crime Victims Honored by New Park
The Forget-Me-Not Garden built on the site where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is about to open. Broome County's newest park is located on a small plot of land on the city's North Side. It will help area residents remember children who've died due to violence, including Aliza Spencer.
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Why Are There Blue Pumpkins on Porches in Broome County?
When I was young, I didn't know anybody that had a significant food allergy. None of my friends had any and I didn't know what "gluten-free" meant. I'm not even positive that there was such a thing as gluten-free. Fast forward to today and we all know somebody that has...
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
Economy, abortion & health care are most popular …. Economy, abortion & health care are most popular political issues online, according to Google. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school …. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Why did we see fog today and...
susqcoindy.com
Frontier service issues targeted by Pickett, commissioners
Rep. Tina Pickett (R-111th) called attention to ongoing problems area residents and businesses are experiencing with services provided Frontier Communications. Pickett highlighted the issue at both the recent Susquehanna County Township Supervisors’ Association meeting and the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon. The county commissioners also highlighted Pickett’s efforts...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
ithaca.com
City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues
It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation. Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals...
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland
The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
Chemung County’s proposed legislative district changes
As with some neighboring counties, Chemung County is proposing new legislative maps for the county legislature following the 2020 census.
