Broome County, NY

theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Why Are There Blue Pumpkins on Porches in Broome County?

When I was young, I didn't know anybody that had a significant food allergy. None of my friends had any and I didn't know what "gluten-free" meant. I'm not even positive that there was such a thing as gluten-free. Fast forward to today and we all know somebody that has...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn

Economy, abortion & health care are most popular …. Economy, abortion & health care are most popular political issues online, according to Google. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school …. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Why did we see fog today and...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
susqcoindy.com

Frontier service issues targeted by Pickett, commissioners

Rep. Tina Pickett (R-111th) called attention to ongoing problems area residents and businesses are experiencing with services provided Frontier Communications. Pickett highlighted the issue at both the recent Susquehanna County Township Supervisors’ Association meeting and the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon. The county commissioners also highlighted Pickett’s efforts...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?

(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues

It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation. Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals...
wxhc.com

Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland

The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY

