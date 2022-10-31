Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Minnesota vs Nebraska: Preview and Prediction
Minnesota comes into this game on a three-game winning streak against Nebraska, with two of those Gopher wins being of embarrassing fashion. In 2019, Minnesota bludgeoned our beloved Huskers 34-7, punishing our defense with physicality. 2020 saw a Gopher team that was missed 30-something players, including several starters, beat Nebraska in an empty Memorial Stadium 24-17.
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread
Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN. #4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) » Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer. Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska...
Huskers React Results: Black Friday in Primetime? Which QB to start? Hire Joseph? Results are in
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week of the quickly passing 2022 college football season is halfway over and we...
Nebraska Gains Sweep #17 Against a Tough Indiana
Nebraska had errors and they faltered at times but they also had significant performances by players off the bench and in new positions. This type of depth shows so much potential for the remainder of the regular season and the post season. Maggie Mendelson came off the bench in set...
Thursday Flakes: Nebraska Soccer, Booking Middle Seats and Traveling to the Middle East
Nebraska women’s soccer have worked really hard this season so I think this it’s important to talk about them for a bit since they are in a great position to qualify for their first NCAA Tournament since 2016. They solidified their place in the tournament with a 4-0 win against Ohio State in the Big Ten conference quarterfinal.
Wednesday Flakes Brings You PJ Fleck
Anytime PJ Fleck’s name comes up the theme song to PJ Masks pops in my head. Only, the word masks is replaced with Fleck. I have kids so the PJ Masks show is something that has come across my radar once or twice in my life. It’s not fun...
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to program
Nebraska football picked up a commitment on Tuesday from three-star running back Arnold Barnes per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. They were able to flip the running back from his commitment to Tulane.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Louisiana connection pays off in latest commit
The increased efforts this month by the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus paid off with the second commit under head coach Mickey Joseph. A few weeks ago, the interim head coach landed his first commitment in the form of Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman. On Tuesday morning, he landed another in New Orleans running back Arnold “Duda” Barnes.
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 1st
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackle
Jailen Weaver (left) during Fan Day in August(CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD) Nebraska football has struggled at the offensive line position. It appears they are looking internally for some help. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph mentioned during his media availability on Tuesday that former defensive lineman Jalien Weaver is being moved to offensive line.
No. 5 Kansas begins title defense sans Bill Self in opener with Omaha
Life will come at the No. 5 Jayhawks fast starting with the season opener against Omaha on Monday night at
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
