Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Minnesota vs Nebraska: Preview and Prediction

Minnesota comes into this game on a three-game winning streak against Nebraska, with two of those Gopher wins being of embarrassing fashion. In 2019, Minnesota bludgeoned our beloved Huskers 34-7, punishing our defense with physicality. 2020 saw a Gopher team that was missed 30-something players, including several starters, beat Nebraska in an empty Memorial Stadium 24-17.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread

Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN. #4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) » Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer. Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Gains Sweep #17 Against a Tough Indiana

Nebraska had errors and they faltered at times but they also had significant performances by players off the bench and in new positions. This type of depth shows so much potential for the remainder of the regular season and the post season. Maggie Mendelson came off the bench in set...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wednesday Flakes Brings You PJ Fleck

Anytime PJ Fleck’s name comes up the theme song to PJ Masks pops in my head. Only, the word masks is replaced with Fleck. I have kids so the PJ Masks show is something that has come across my radar once or twice in my life. It’s not fun...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
LINCOLN, NE

