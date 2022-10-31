LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting, police chase

New bodycamera video shows a closeup view of a police chase and officer-involved shooting that happened in Los Angeles last month.

On Sept. 29, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of shots being fired in South Los Angeles.

They located a suspect and say he fired at them then fled the scene, first on foot and then jumping into a nearby car. Officers fired back and then launched a chase.

The pursuit lasted about seven minutes before the suspect crashed and was taken into custody a short time later.

No one was struck by bullets during the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was treated for injuries from the crash.

Officers say they found three guns in the suspect's car.

Suspect Genaro Gevara is facing charges that include two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm on a police officer.