ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting, police chase

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roJSL_0itXXk5200

New bodycamera video shows a closeup view of a police chase and officer-involved shooting that happened in Los Angeles last month.

On Sept. 29, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of shots being fired in South Los Angeles.

They located a suspect and say he fired at them then fled the scene, first on foot and then jumping into a nearby car. Officers fired back and then launched a chase.

The pursuit lasted about seven minutes before the suspect crashed and was taken into custody a short time later.

Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA

A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

No one was struck by bullets during the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was treated for injuries from the crash.

Officers say they found three guns in the suspect's car.

Suspect Genaro Gevara is facing charges that include two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm on a police officer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man reportedly wielding an ax fatally shot by deputies in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed by Sheriff deputies in the city of Compton on Thursday. Residents reached out to us to say a shooting occurred at the Gateway Towne Center around 12:25 pm and that the man was armed with they described as an ax but was determined to be a hatchet.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person shot near South LA middle school

LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's deputies kill hatchet-wielding man outside Compton Best Buy

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man in Compton on Thursday.According to deputies, the man was threatening people inside a nearby AM/PM convenience store less than a mile away from a shopping center."The deputies responded and upon arrival, they did contact the victim who indicated that he had been confronted by the suspect," said LASD Lt. Mike Gomez. "And the suspect wielded the hatchet at him."After arriving to the scene at about noon, deputies spotted the suspect and followed him over to the Town Center Shopping Plaza which was filled with people. Deputies said that the suspect tried to go into a Best Buy with the hatchet. "The individual did have the hatchet with him at the time," said Gomez. "Deputies were giving him commands to drop it, as this is a very busy business during those hours."Gomez said he didn't drop the hatchet. The suspect proceeded to make a threatening gesture toward deputies before they opened fire on him.No one else at either location — the Best Buy or the AM/PM was hurt. It is unclear if the suspect had a prior history with law enforcement.
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery

One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man armed with axe shot by deputies in Compton

A man who was allegedly armed with an axe was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon just minutes after he apparently threatened an employee at a nearby store. It all unfolded around 12:15 p.m. at an Ampm convenience store in the 2000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. […]
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy