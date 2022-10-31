ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FOX59

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
fox32chicago.com

Delphi murder case: Suspect moved to state prison, judge recuses himself

DELPHI, Ind. - An Indiana judge moved the Delphi murder suspect out of county jail and into the state prison on Thursday, and then the judge recused himself from the case. A court spokesperson says the judge does not have to explain why he is recusing himself. The Indiana Supreme Court will now appoint another judge from outside the county to take over.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
DELPHI, IN
krcgtv.com

Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen?  Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended.   2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record.  CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open. 
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for 12-year-old Attica girl has been canceled

ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have canceled the Silver Alert that had been issued Wednesday for a missing 12-year-old girl. Hannah Shelton was the subject of the search. Police said the girl was safe when she was found Wednesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the...
ATTICA, IN
WTHR

Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are looking for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet who is missing from Carmel's far west side. Caillouet was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive, west of Shelbourne Road near 116th Street, around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
CARMEL, IN

