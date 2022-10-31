DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen? Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended. 2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record. CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open.

