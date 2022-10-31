Read full article on original website
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murder case: Suspect moved to state prison, judge recuses himself
DELPHI, Ind. - An Indiana judge moved the Delphi murder suspect out of county jail and into the state prison on Thursday, and then the judge recused himself from the case. A court spokesperson says the judge does not have to explain why he is recusing himself. The Indiana Supreme Court will now appoint another judge from outside the county to take over.
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll...
WTHR
Search for more information on Delphi suspect Richard Allen
It's been 24 hours since police in Delphi announced murder charges for Richard Allen. He's accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German.
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
WISH-TV
Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
wboi.org
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
More than five years after a double homicide in Delphi, state police announced at a press conference Monday morning they have made an arrest in the case. In 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found dead after walking on a trail in Delphi. But police have taken...
krcgtv.com
Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens
DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen? Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended. 2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record. CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS
For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
