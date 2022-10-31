Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark
Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona's Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
Google Fiber construction arrives in Mesa
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don't see it that way.
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark
Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrate grand opening of new Phoenix center.
Phoenix to add 769 beds for emergency shelters and transitional housing
Over the next two years, Phoenix plans to add 769 beds to emergency shelters and temporary housing facilities. That’s in addition to 475 beds added this year. Rather than focusing solely on nonprofits by giving them money, Phoenix has started opening its own shelters and hiring experts to run them.
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
Survey: Living in Phoenix as a veteran according to the numbers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a new survey highlighting the best and worse cities for veterans to live across the U.S. Phoenix ranked at 71 out of the 100 cities surveyed in the project. According to WalletHub, life as a veteran ranks up as follows according to veteran population,...
Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
Phoenix to hire private security guards for city public parks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with a pilot program that would hire private security guards to patrol eight city public parks during the overnight hours. The plan calls for the security guards to take over for Phoenix park rangers, who work in the...
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday
Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
City of Mesa holds public meeting on drive-thru regulations
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Changing how drive-thru’s do business has been something the City of Mesa has been looking into for months. But not all in Mesa are on board with this plan. This evening, a public meeting was held to discuss the city’s latest recommendations. “We are not eliminating drive-thru’s,” City of Mesa Development Services Director Nana Appiah said. “The target is not to elminate drive-thru’s.”
