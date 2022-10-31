ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Missing 14-year-old girl located, reunited with family

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A missing 14-year-old Ozaukee County girl has been found and has been reunited with her family.

Abigail Taft was located and reunited with her family Monday evening, Oct. 31, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office put out the word Oct. 31 on its Facebook page that Taft was missing and they were looking for her.

Taft last had contact with her family Friday, Oct. 28 at 11:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said. She planned to stay overnight at a friend's house in West Bend and return home the following afternoon. She was believed to be still in the West Bend area.

No other information was immediately available.

