Read full article on original website
Related
Acer Chromebook 516 GE Review: A Worthwhile, But Niche, Investment
Earlier this year, Google tried and failed to breathe life into its attempt at breaking into the game streaming race. Now the tech giant has emerged with an attempt at reconciliation. After Google left cloud gamers unimpressed with the ill-received Stadia, it re-entered the field this month with a launch of Chromebooks that cater to cloud gaming.
AMD Reveals First RDNA 3 GPUs With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT
The time has finally arrived: AMD has taken the wraps off its first RDNA 3 GPUs, revealing many of the specs for its soon-to-be-released RX 7900 XTX and XT.
This Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Uses Full-Size Leica M-Series Lenses
Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.
Google Play Games For PC Finally Reaches The US
Google says it is expanding the beta test of Play Games on Windows, bringing the joy of playing Android titles on PC to users in more countries, including the United States. In January 2022, the company launched the Google Play Games Beta for PCs, allowing users to play a select catalog of games on a larger screen, complete with mouse and keyboard support.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be released in early February 2023, according to recent leaks. Here's what we know so far about the new Samsung smartphone.
Consumer Reports.org
46 Products on Deep Discount in November
November is traditionally one of the best months to find discounts. And this year is no exception. Black Friday sales have started earlier over the past few years. This year holiday sales began in early October with events at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and others. Since then, there have been more discounts and deals than usual, and this trend will continue throughout the month. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are still expected to have the best deals of the year, but shoppers no longer need to wait to get big savings.
How To Check Your Laptop's Battery Health On Windows 10 And 11
Batteries are the core of any portable gadget, but they degrade over time. Although there is no set time for how long a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop's battery should last, the battery life depends upon several factors. Computer manufacturer HP says laptop batteries usually last from two to four years, meaning roughly about 1,000 recharges. Beyond this threshold, there is a good chance that the battery will start acting up or otherwise fail. Additionally, your usage patterns and charging habits also have an impact on your laptop's battery life.
iPhone 14 Vs Pixel 7 Camera Showdown: Which Snaps The Best Photos?
Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Review: Bigger, Not Always Better
Pros An excellent combo of two series Better visuals than earlier titles Better animations than earlier titles Better approachability than earlier Monster Ranchers Multiple ways to acquire new kaiju Cons Doesn’t explain some of its elements well Kaiju will sometimes refuse to act during a fight Less robust roster than earlier Monster Ranchers.
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
Sony's Boombox Groovebox Hybrid That Never Quite Caught On
The Sony CFS-C7 Chord Machine Boombox Portable Cassette Tape Recorder, from 1982, was only released in Japan.
The Major Differences Between AirPods Pro 2 Vs AirPods Pro Explained
The recently released Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with new features, as well as some of the same as their predecessor. Here's what sets the AirPods Pro 2 apart.
Samsung's Latest Apple Attack Is A Snarky On The Fence Advert
Samsung is back at ribbing Apple, targeting the company's well-known tradition of waiting out innovative smartphone ideas for years before implementing them on iPhones. The latest Samsung ad, titled "On The Fence," doesn't namedrop Apple, but walled garden symbolism and the lure of offering innovations outside the ecosystem in a few years is a dead giveaway that Apple is again on the receiving end of trolling.
How To Send Xbox Series X Clips Directly To Your Phone
Forgot to record that awesome gaming moment while it happened? No worries, you can send clips and screenshots from the Xbox Series X to your phone. Here's how.
PlayStation VR2 Lands On Shelves In February For $550
Sony announced a new Playstation VR2 headset and controllers coming in February 2023 along with a number of new titles. We have all the details.
Cult of Mac
Forget Apple Watch Series 8! Get Series 7 at up to $150 off.
Not interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 and its temperature sensor? Then you should not miss the latest deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon. You can grab the smartwatch with a discount of up to 28%, with selected variants available for up to $150 off. This...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0