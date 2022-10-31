ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
Jury finds Trump friend Thomas Barrack not guilty on all counts in foreign lobbying trial

A New York jury Friday found Trump confidant and billionaire Thomas Barrack not guilty of all charges in his trial on federal foreign lobbying allegations. Barrack, a 75-year-old investor who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his Inaugural Committee, was accused of using his connections to Trump's administration to try to sway U.S. foreign policy for a client, the United Arab Emirates.
