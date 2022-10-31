Read full article on original website
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
Former President Trump hints at possible 2024 presidential run during Iowa rally
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held dueling rallies yesterday stumping for candidates. Biden warned voters about the threat to democracy that's at stake while Trump continued to falsely insist he won the 2020 election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Indigenous group holds dozens of tourists hostage, including Americans, in Peruvian Amazon oil spill protest
A group of Indigenous people in Peru's Amazon region has taken dozens of foreign and Peruvian tourists hostage as they made their way through the area on river tour boat. The Indigenous group says it took the action to protest the lack of government aid following an oil spill in the area, according to local media and members of the tour group.
Analysis on final midterms push and impact of Biden, Trump on campaign trail
Big names are out in support of candidates in key races with the midterm election just days away. CBS News political analysts Ashley Etienne and Leslie Sanchez join “CBS Mornings” to break down the closing messages for both sides and the key races to watch on Election Day.
Former President Donald Trump mulling 2024 announcement in weeks after midterms, sources say
Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House that could come soon after Tuesday's midterms, according to three Trump advisers and a Republican Party operative familiar with the former president's deliberations. The former president has been calling his donor base to inform loyalists of his thinking and solicit feedback.
Judge warns of threat to democracy and lawlessness in one of the final Jan. 6 sentencing hearings before Election Day
A federal judge in Washington warned of the risk of "autocracy" and the rise of lawlessness in America, as she sentenced a convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant to eight months in prison. In lengthy and at times blistering remarks during the Thursday sentencing hearing of a former U.S. Marine, U.S....
Jury finds Trump friend Thomas Barrack not guilty on all counts in foreign lobbying trial
A New York jury Friday found Trump confidant and billionaire Thomas Barrack not guilty of all charges in his trial on federal foreign lobbying allegations. Barrack, a 75-year-old investor who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his Inaugural Committee, was accused of using his connections to Trump's administration to try to sway U.S. foreign policy for a client, the United Arab Emirates.
