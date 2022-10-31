Indiana WR Cam Camper (ACL) to miss rest of season

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Indiana basketball vs. Saint Francis exhibition: Tune in tonight
After Indiana basketball took down Marian University, 78-42, on Saturday, October 29, the Hoosiers now play their last exhibition game on Thursday, November 3 against Saint Francis. Yet again, this game will be able to be streamed on BTN+, just like the last exhibition and the first game of the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis
• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
Reba McEntire postpones this weekend’s shows due doctor's advice to rest her voice
The singer shared the tour update on social media.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
iustv.com
IU student speaks about difficulties with CAPS
Reese Kelem, a freshman at IU Bloomington studying animal behavior, recently tried to schedule her first appointment with CAPS. CAPS is the counseling and psychological services provided to students on campus through IU’s Student Health Center. Kelem struggled to book her first appointment with CAPS as cancellations cropped up.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: (4:19 p.m.): In a message sent to parents school officials announced Columbus East had regained power and regular in-person classes will resume Friday. “Power has been restored in the building at CEHS,” said a message sent to parents. “After school events Thursday and classes at...
Family settles in wrongful death suit against Greenwood PD
Teresa Todero's life changed on May 29, 2016, after a 911 call for help about her son came in. The caller advised Charlie Todero was attempting suicide through traffic.
WISH-TV
2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the 140mm northbound exit ramp of I-65 on a report of a two vehicle crash with injury. This accident was witnessed and reported by off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson. Officers arrived on scene to find a black...
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
