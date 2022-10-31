ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana WR Cam Camper (ACL) to miss rest of season

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Indiana leading receiver Cam Camper will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL in his knee.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said the injury occurred in a loss to Rutgers on Oct. 22. Indiana had a bye last weekend.

