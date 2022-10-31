Read full article on original website
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is Brazil’s first all-around gold medalist, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and was ready to quit elite gymnastics. Now she’s the world’s second-best gymnast.
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Gymnastics worlds: China wins men’s team title, rallying from disaster; U.S. misses medal
China rebounded from an awful qualifying day to win the men’s team title at the world gymnastics championships by the largest margin in 15 years. The U.S. placed fifth, extending its medal drought since earning bronze in 2014. In qualifying, China, which owns a record 13 men’s team titles,...
UCLA's Jordan Chiles, USA Win Gold at World Gymnastics Championships
The Bruins' standout sophomore was one of only two gymnasts to contribute three scores of 14.0 or higher in Liverpool.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
BBC
Watch: Gadirova & Kinsella at World Gymnastics Championships
Video caption: Gymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team finalGymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team final. The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
After year of loss, gymnast Shilese Jones wins silver at world championships | Opinion
Shilese Jones adds the all-around silver medal to her team gold in her first appearance at the world gymnastics championships.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
racer.com
