ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Eichenberg will ‘miss some time’ with knee injury. Jackson to come off IR

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0bC2_0itXWeFP00

Dolphins left guard Liam Eichenberg will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time with a knee injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Eichenberg, who has started all eight games this season, was carted off the field in the third quarter after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.

“It was definitely on the positive side of bad news that he got hurt,” McDaniel said. “But it was a pleasant surprise. We’re getting various opinions. He’s going to miss some time.”

McDaniel said Eichenberg did not sustain an injury to multiple knee ligaments. NFL Network reported that Eichenberg injured his MCL.

Eichenberg, the No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, has struggled in the first half of the 2022 season but coaches have praised his growth in a new position after playing left tackle and right tackle as a rookie. Pro Football Focus gave Eichenberg his highest grade of the season against the Lions; Eichenberg had not allowed any sacks or pressures prior to his injury Sunday.

Second-year player Robert Jones filled in for Eichenberg on Sunday, playing the remaining 15 offensive snaps, and he is expected to start at left guard while Eichenberg is sidelined.

Jones, who signed with the team as an undrafted rookie last season, would make his first start since the 2021 regular-season finale when he played at right tackle against the New England Patriots.

“Because of all the different variables that have been occurring all season,” McDaniel said, “the offensive line, ironically, can become pretty fortunate with given opportunities and a lot of opportunities in practice and games for him to get play time and work on his craft.

“Because of watching [Jones] practice, I’m very confident in his ability to step in and continue. The last two games, in particular, we were getting pretty good left guard play and I’m confident that he can step in and really continue that whole process.”

Meanwhile, McDaniel also said that right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with an ankle injury, would be activated from injured reserve this week. However, Jackson is unlikely to make his return to the field in the team’s Week 9 road game against the Chicago Bears.

The Dolphins designated Jackson to return to practice from IR on Oct. 12 and he participated in two consecutive sessions but hasn’t practiced since then. NFL rules allow teams to open a 21-day return window for players on IR after they have missed four games. Once the window closes, teams must either activate the player to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season.

“At some point this week, obviously, he will return,” McDaniel said. “We’re just going to be taking it day by day. For me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week. But that process of returning will start. We’ll take it day by day with that.”

Veteran Brandon Shell has started the last three games at right tackle, taking over Greg Little, who struggled in his four starts at the position.

With Eichenberg and Jackson both likely out for the Bears game, the Dolphins will be using their fifth different starting offensive line combination this season. Of the team’s Week 1 starting offensive line, only center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt have started every game. Tagovailoa was sacked twice and pressured just three times against the Lions.

“I think Frank Smith as the offensive coordinator has done a great job working with the offensive line coaches as well,” McDaniel said, “and we’ve just really tried to emphasize certain fundamentals and techniques and get back to our roots within how do you approach each and every block.

“The long short of it is: Hard work and deliberate work and investment in their jobs and they’re starting to see better results that we’re counting on to continue to improve as the season progresses.”

Comments / 1

Related
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 8 title and another change at No. 1 in latest Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 8 TITLE, AND THERE’S ANOTHER CHANGE AT NO. 1 OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 honors with a 55.10, moving up from 18th to 12th overall for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tagovailoa joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as trhe only QB with two weekly titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moves to No. 1 overall ahead of the idle Mahomes, the first this season Burrow has held the top spot. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News

The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league.  Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
The Spun

How Much The Washington Commanders Could Be Sold For

When Dan Snyder first bought the Washington Commanders from John Kent Cooke in 1999, he paid $800 million for the privilege. With Snyder now exploring a possible sale of the team, it appears he's going to recoup his investment and multiply it several-fold. According to Forbes via PFF NFL insider...
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy