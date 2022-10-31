ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
natureworldnews.com

‘Mysterious’ Blue Blobs of Light Hovers in the Earth's Atmosphere in NASA Photo

Two white-blue blobs of light can be visibly seen in the Earth's atmosphere in a photo shared by NASA's Earth Observatory. The 'mysterious' blue blobs were seen hanging around in the night sky captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) passing over Southeast Asia, NewsWeek reported. One is located over the Gulf of Thailand, and the other far on the horizon near the South China Sea.
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November

Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Digital Trends

Astronomers spot a huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid between Earth and Venus

In sinister news for a spooky day, astronomers announced that they have spotted a huge asteroid nearly a mile wide thst could one day intersect with Earth’s path. The asteroid, along with two others, had been hiding in the glare from the sun, but was spotted using an Earth-based instrument called the Dark Energy Camera (DECam).
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
AFP

NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth

NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of 1.43 million miles

If you were staring at the night skies last night, hoping to catch a glimpse of a witch or two, then look up to the skies again with the guarantee of spotting a massive asteroid tonight. At its broadest, Asteroid RM2022 is just shy of the height of the tallest building on Earth, Burj-al Khalifa, and will zoom past Earth at a distance of 1.43 million miles (2.3 million km), CNET reported.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Skyscraper-sized asteroid to pass Earth next week. Here's how close it will actually get

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid, almost the size of the world's tallest skyscraper, will pass Earth next week. Live Science reports that the asteroid, called 2022 RM4, has an estimated diameter of 1,083-2,428 feet or 330-740 meters, just under Dubai's 2,716-foot-tall Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The asteroid will barely pass our planet at around 52,500 mph, roughly 68 times the speed of sound.
msn.com

NASA's James Webb snaps new chilling view of the Pillars of Creation

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation - the dust filled columns look like a ghostly hand reaching into the depths of space 7,000 light years from Earth. The chilling image was taken in mid-infrared light - showing a new view...
The Independent

Building-sized asteroid to buzz by Earth on Halloween — weeks after astronomers first spotted it

A newly discovered building-sized asteroid will fly near Earth on Halloween, passing as close as about six times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.Asteroid 2022 RM4 is an estimated 1,083 to 2,428 feet in diameter — just shy of the height of the 2,716-foot-tall (828 m) Burj Khalifa skyscraper — and will pass within 1.43 million miles of Earth. Astronomers with the University of Hawaii’s Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System, or Panstarrs project first spotted RM4 on 12 September.Although Nasa considers any asteroid 492 feet in diameter or larger that passes within 4.6 million miles of...
