Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen today
A partial solar eclipse will be visible Tuesday afternoon to people in Asia, Africa and Europe. It will be the last one of 2022.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
natureworldnews.com
‘Mysterious’ Blue Blobs of Light Hovers in the Earth's Atmosphere in NASA Photo
Two white-blue blobs of light can be visibly seen in the Earth's atmosphere in a photo shared by NASA's Earth Observatory. The 'mysterious' blue blobs were seen hanging around in the night sky captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) passing over Southeast Asia, NewsWeek reported. One is located over the Gulf of Thailand, and the other far on the horizon near the South China Sea.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
Digital Trends
Astronomers spot a huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid between Earth and Venus
In sinister news for a spooky day, astronomers announced that they have spotted a huge asteroid nearly a mile wide thst could one day intersect with Earth’s path. The asteroid, along with two others, had been hiding in the glare from the sun, but was spotted using an Earth-based instrument called the Dark Energy Camera (DECam).
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
A massive asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of 1.43 million miles
If you were staring at the night skies last night, hoping to catch a glimpse of a witch or two, then look up to the skies again with the guarantee of spotting a massive asteroid tonight. At its broadest, Asteroid RM2022 is just shy of the height of the tallest building on Earth, Burj-al Khalifa, and will zoom past Earth at a distance of 1.43 million miles (2.3 million km), CNET reported.
msn.com
‘Planet Killer’ Asteroid Spotted That Poses Distant Risk to Earth
Astronomers on the hunt for modestly sized asteroids that could vaporize a city or bulkier beasts that could sterilize Earth’s surface have spotted a new potential threat. But there’s no immediate need to worry — it’ll be many generations until it may pose a danger to our planet.
Skyscraper-sized asteroid to pass Earth next week. Here's how close it will actually get
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid, almost the size of the world's tallest skyscraper, will pass Earth next week. Live Science reports that the asteroid, called 2022 RM4, has an estimated diameter of 1,083-2,428 feet or 330-740 meters, just under Dubai's 2,716-foot-tall Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The asteroid will barely pass our planet at around 52,500 mph, roughly 68 times the speed of sound.
msn.com
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
msn.com
NASA's James Webb snaps new chilling view of the Pillars of Creation
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation - the dust filled columns look like a ghostly hand reaching into the depths of space 7,000 light years from Earth. The chilling image was taken in mid-infrared light - showing a new view...
SEE IT: Picture shows the sun 'smiling,' but experts warn it could have real consequences
A photo taken of the sun shows three dark spots on the giant ball of gas, giving the sun a Jack-O-Lantern-like appearance right in time for Halloween.
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
Building-sized asteroid to buzz by Earth on Halloween — weeks after astronomers first spotted it
A newly discovered building-sized asteroid will fly near Earth on Halloween, passing as close as about six times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.Asteroid 2022 RM4 is an estimated 1,083 to 2,428 feet in diameter — just shy of the height of the 2,716-foot-tall (828 m) Burj Khalifa skyscraper — and will pass within 1.43 million miles of Earth. Astronomers with the University of Hawaii’s Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System, or Panstarrs project first spotted RM4 on 12 September.Although Nasa considers any asteroid 492 feet in diameter or larger that passes within 4.6 million miles of...
Hubble captures stunning nebula photo by peering through a ‘cosmic keyhole’
Hubble has captured a mesmerizing photo of a cosmic nursery found in Orion. The reflection nebula, which is known as NGC 1999, looks eerily similar to a keyhole. The nebula itself, the European Space Agency says, is a remnant of the formation of V380 Orionis, a newly born star formed in the area.
