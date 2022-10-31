ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

Loud party leads to underage drinking citation for Carolina Beach Council member

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
A Carolina Beach Town Council member was issued a citation over the weekend for allegedly aiding in underage drinking at his home, according to a Carolina Beach Police Department press release.

Carolina Beach PD responded to Michael Hoffer's residence around midnight Oct. 30 after receiving a 911 call about a loud party, the release states.

Hoffer, who was sworn on to the council last year, was identified as the homeowner "where individuals were found to be consuming alcohol underage."

The citation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could come with a maximum penalty of up to 120 days in jail and a fine.

Hoffer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

