This Orlando theme park got into the Halloween spirit. See the ‘tricked out’ habitats

Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
WJCL
Florida teen goes trick-or-treating for canned goods instead of candy
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teenager spent Halloween trick-or-treating for canned goods instead of candy. Daniel Sharkey dressed up like many kids and teens, but instead of chocolate and sour gummies, the 15-year-old collected non-perishable food items to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. It's...
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
allears.net
You Could Win FREE Tickets to Popular Holiday Event in Orlando
There is so much to see and do in and around Orlando during the holiday season!. Of course, there are all the holiday goings-on at Universal Orlando. PLUS Disney World goes ALL out for the holiday season, or you can head off Disney property to see MILLIONS of Christmas lights. But did you know there’s another fun holiday-themed event your family might also enjoy? And, if you’re lucky, you could go to it for FREE!
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
allears.net
Fantasmic! Stops Mid-Performance During Early Preview in Disney World
After a long wait, Fantasmic! is set to have its official debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3rd!. Ahead of its official reopening, the show had a special preview for the media and guests tonight. However, it did not quite go as planned!. Orlando is no stranger to...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
wogx.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
WESH
Toys for Tots, Salvation Army see growing need among Florida families ahead of holidays
It's a struggle trying to keep up with the price of everything going up. There is one big expense coming up in less than two months: Christmas. It's no surprise that organizations providing toys for families in need are seeing a huge uptick in requests for help. Much of the...
orangeobserver.com
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
Couples “treat” themselves to Halloween themed wedding in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Getting married can be a scary proposition. So what better day to get married than one of the spookiest of the year, Halloween?. On Monday several couples shared their love of Halloween, and each other, at the holiday-themed event in Kissimmee. For newlywed Amanda Keck,...
click orlando
News 6′s Matt Austin talks to ‘Monsters in the Morning’ about viral video in defense of his daughters
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Matt Austin appeared on the Orlando radio show “The Monsters in the Morning” Wednesday to discuss his viral video in defense of his daughters that has grabbed headlines from across the world. Host Russ Rollins and crew sat down with Austin...
Starbucks headed to these Central Florida neighborhoods
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks has filed plans for three new Orlando area stores. They are slated for the College Park area, the Hunter’s Creek community...
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando
We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie? The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
