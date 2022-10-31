Read full article on original website
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Two new ways to peep Shenandoah National ParkTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
NBC 29 News
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says everything is going well and business owners are getting the help they need during construction of the Belmont Bridge. However, one business owner says that is not what’s going on. “The dust, the gravel, the dirt, the roads closed. People can’t get here....
WHSV
Harrisonburg organization earns award for work to end family homelessness
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham was recognized this month for their efforts to fight homelessness in the Harrisonburg area. The organization won the Division Two Top Benchmark award for its work. One of the benchmarks the group achieved was putting 100% of participating families into sustainable and safe housing.
Augusta Free Press
Natural fibers developer to establish U.S. headquarters in Virginia
FyberX Holdings will invest $17.5 million to establish headquarters in the United States. A production operation will also be housed in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County, Va. FyberX develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, according to a press release. The new...
WHSV
A mental health helpline for farmers comes to Virginia
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Healthcare professionals have noticed that stress on a farm does not take a vacation. National nonprofit Agri-Safe wanted to customize a hotline for specific mental health triggers that farmers face. “A lot of people work where they live, you can’t go home from the office...
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
WHSV
Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.
WHSV
New developments could help housing market in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
WHSV
MBU’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program underway, addressing staffing needs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program is underway with a full cohort of 25 students. The program is three years, and it’s for registered nurses (RNs) who want to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs). Program Director and CRNA Johanna Newman said there is a...
WHSV
Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) reports unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley is better than the state as a whole. Harrisonburg stands at 2.5 percent, while Augusta County’s is at 2.2 percent, according to numbers collected in Sept. VEC economists say the change comes from...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia. According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of...
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
