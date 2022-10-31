Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
After fentanyl found packaged in candy boxes, officials say check your kids’ trick or treat haul
Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating. “We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but...
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Phys.org
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
Keeping boys and ghouls safe on Halloween night while on the hunt for candy
Before heading out, there are some safety tips for you to remember as you and your kids are out trick or treating like looking both ways before crossing the street
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Kid In Spooky Costume Does Sweetest Thing When Tiny Trick-or-Treater Is Too Scared of It
The dad was so thankful.
Is the threat of 'rainbow fentanyl' candy just another scary Halloween rumor?
Rumors about contaminated Halloween treats pop up every year, and this year they're focused on "rainbow fentanyl." But there's little evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by contaminated candy collected during trick-or-treating.
31 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents
"A child brings so much joy to a parent’s life: their laughter, their smile, their Halloween candy."
Drivers beware of trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Halloween may be known for many fun things, but this time of year can also be dangerous for those out enjoying the holiday. Safety experts across the country are warning drivers to use caution this weekend and on Halloween night as families are out trick-or-treating. This time of year is known for seeing an increase […]
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
11-year-old boy keeps late father's memory alive through special Halloween tradition
Since losing his father to cancer in April this year, celebrating Halloween helps the youngster feel closer to him.
Herald & Review
10. Dum Dums
Dum Dums are a smart choice for allergy-friendly Halloween candy. Each of the fun assorted flavors (yes, we’re still debating what “mystery” is) are free from the big eight food allergens like all Spangler products. They’re also one of the most affordable candies to give away on Halloween.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning that one fancy dress costume could see you fined £1,000 at Halloween
As millions prepare to get their scare on this Halloween an expert has warned revellers to avoid one costume that could have serious legal repercussions. According to UK laws anyone found to be dressing as a police officer or member of law enforcement in public this Halloween could face fines up to an unlimited amount, and even jail time in some cases.
Comments / 0