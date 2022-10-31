ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween

As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
FOX59

Drivers beware of trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Halloween may be known for many fun things, but this time of year can also be dangerous for those out enjoying the holiday. Safety experts across the country are warning drivers to use caution this weekend and on Halloween night as families are out trick-or-treating. This time of year is known for seeing an increase […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

10. Dum Dums

Dum Dums are a smart choice for allergy-friendly Halloween candy. Each of the fun assorted flavors (yes, we’re still debating what “mystery” is) are free from the big eight food allergens like all Spangler products. They’re also one of the most affordable candies to give away on Halloween.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning that one fancy dress costume could see you fined £1,000 at Halloween

As millions prepare to get their scare on this Halloween an expert has warned revellers to avoid one costume that could have serious legal repercussions. According to UK laws anyone found to be dressing as a police officer or member of law enforcement in public this Halloween could face fines up to an unlimited amount, and even jail time in some cases.

