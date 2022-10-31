Read full article on original website
peoplenewspapers.com
TEXAS YES Funds Foster Elementary STEAM, Classroom Initiatives
Six Dallas ISD schools, including Foster Elementary of Preston Hollow, received funding through TEXAS YES for classroom upgrades and STEAM education initiatives. Among the six campuses, more than $50,000 was distributed at a ceremony Oct. 31, with $4,500 going to Foster. TEXAS YES is a nonprofit that works to close the gaps for educational equality through the support of Title I students in D-FW, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Austin.
peoplenewspapers.com
Housing Forward Marks Anniversary of Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative
Housing Forward, formerly Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, recently marked the one-year anniversary of the Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing (DRTRR) initiative. The initiative, a partnership with local governments and philanthropies, aims to rehouse over 2,700 individuals experiencing homelessness. Per a report from Housing Forward CEO Joli Robinson, as of Oct. 19, 2022, the DRTRR collaborative effort rehoused 1,265 individuals.
peoplenewspapers.com
Origin Bank Relocating to Berkshire Court
Origin Bank is relocating its Preston banking center to a new location under development in Berkshire Court at 8411 Preston Road. “I’m thrilled to share Origin’s plans to strengthen our presence in Dallas as we develop this new Preston Center location,” said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. “This move gives us the opportunity to design a banking center with features that elevate the customer experience, and it better positions us to serve our clients from an incredible space in an ever-growing community.”
peoplenewspapers.com
Tickets on Sale For Trains At NorthPark
Halloween’s over and the holidays are rolling in. That means one thing: tickets are on sale for the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and presented by Bank of Texas. The Trains at NorthPark will hit the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, and run for...
peoplenewspapers.com
Explore the Alamo, Other Great Exhibits at the Hall of State
Dallas Historical Society celebrates century of preservation, education. Is it possible to pick a favorite with 3 million items in the archives and artifact collections of the Dallas Historical Society (DHS)?. How about Sam Houston’s handwritten account of the Battle of San Jacinto, the only known original Juneteenth document, James...
peoplenewspapers.com
Dead Fish Removed From Connor Lake
Nearly a month after a fish kill was reported in portions of Turtle Creek in Highland Park and University Park, town of Highland Park officials say dead fish were reported in Connor Lake Oct. 17-20. Town officials say the dead fish were removed, they’re working with the city of Dallas...
peoplenewspapers.com
University Park-Raised Designer Talks Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Cathey received inspiration from homes, supportive community while growing up. Ashley Cathey’s University Park upbringing sparked her interest in design from a young age. She describes it as an “easy place to think you can realize your dreams” due to the supportive community and creative inspiration from beautiful homes and interiors across the city.
peoplenewspapers.com
Pool Season Is Never Over Until Happy Dogs Splash
Bear, a golden retriever, is no stranger to Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center in University Park. Every year, his and many other pet owners circle the event on their calendars. This year that date fell on Oct. 1. People and pups played ball, splashed around, and took...
peoplenewspapers.com
SMU Library Exhibit Feature 200 Years of History Through Cookbooks
Just in time for Thanksgiving, a new cookbook exhibit at SMU’s DeGolyer Library is taking a look at history through a culinary lens. From a 276-page handwritten volume of recipes dating to 1816 to the first cookbook published in Texas to a selection of ethnic cookbooks, there is a recipe for every taste.
peoplenewspapers.com
Zoo to Do Partners with Galleria Dallas on Installation Before Upcoming Gala
Zoo to Do has a new installation at the Galleria Dallas. Zoo to Do Chair Marena Gault worked with Chuck Steelman from Trademark Property Co./Galleria Dallas to dream up the “Wild and Wonderful” installation at an empty storefront at the shopping center for the month of October. In...
peoplenewspapers.com
Highland Park Town Council Reviews Lakeside Park, Access to Bears
The town of Highland Park is working to provide better access to the bear statues in Lakeside Park to eliminate confusion for visitors who access them through the alley serving Willow Wood Circle homes. The Town Council was updated on these changes during its Nov. 1 study session by the...
peoplenewspapers.com
Work Begins on Development on Former ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Site
De La Vega Development and StreetLights Residential broke ground on a 27-acre mixed-use development between Carroll Avenue and Haskell Avenue along U.S. 75 on the former site of the Leaning Tower of Dallas. Phase I will have a park in the center of the site and a 321-unit apartment building...
peoplenewspapers.com
Morning Classes At SMU Canceled For Power Outage
Morning classes were canceled at SMU Nov. 1 because of a power outage overnight. An SMU spokesperson said the outage, caused by an issue with an off-campus transformer, impacted most campus buildings. Power was restored at approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1, and all classes resumed at 12:30 p.m. “ONCOR notified...
