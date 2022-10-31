Origin Bank is relocating its Preston banking center to a new location under development in Berkshire Court at 8411 Preston Road. “I’m thrilled to share Origin’s plans to strengthen our presence in Dallas as we develop this new Preston Center location,” said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. “This move gives us the opportunity to design a banking center with features that elevate the customer experience, and it better positions us to serve our clients from an incredible space in an ever-growing community.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO