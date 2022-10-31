Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH

Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Show
The biggest superstar in music is about to embark on tour for the first time in years - and the tour includes a stop in Minnesota! That's right, the one and only Taylor Swift is headed to Minnesota in 2023. Taylor has, of course, been to Minnesota so many times...
Motley Crue Announces John 5 Will Replace Mick Mars
Motley Crue has announced that guitarist John 5 will replace Mick Mars in the band's touring lineup. "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," Motley Crue wrote in a statement. "No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes, so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward." Mars, a co-founding member who had been in the group for 41 years, recently announced he was retiring from touring "due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis."
John Mellencamp Shares Unreleased ‘Scarecrow’ Track ‘Smart Guys’
John Mellencamp has shared a previously-unreleased track from the upcoming extended version of his 1985 album Scarecrow. A lyric video for the song, titled “Smart Guys,” can be seen below. Mercury/UMe will reissue the record in a range of editions on Nov. 4, including a super deluxe box...
50 Years Ago: Stevie Wonder Hits New Heights With ‘Superstition’
In 1972, 22-year-old Stevie Wonder released his 15th album, Talking Book. The LP’s lead single, “Superstition,” marked a career turning point for the artist. By the early 1970s, R&B music was changing, led by such albums as Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On and Sly & the Family Stone's musical answer to Gaye's question, There's a Riot Goin' On. Other albums, like Curtis Mayfield's Super Fly and Isaac Hayes' groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Shaft, continued to expand the genre's subject matter beyond dance floors and relationships, discussing social issues relevant to the African American community as well as looking at the world.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’
On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
How Loggins and Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ Hit Big Twice
"Your Mama Don't Dance" was an unlikely song, and an unexpected smash, for Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. The lively track from the duo's second album, Loggins and Messina, was a hit two times. It was Loggins and Messina's breakthrough single, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and certified gold.
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, whose charisma, wild stage antics and personal life made him one of the most popular and controversial of the early rock 'n' rollers, has died. His publicist announced the news with a statement that began, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song."
Reality Star Rocks Eveleth Hockey Jersey On Television
Another day, another shoutout to small town Minnesota on television! In case you didn't know, there is an Eveleth native on our silver screens right now on a television show called Winter House. The show is a spinoff of another show called Summer House. The show airs on Bravo and...
Vince Vaughn Wants to Do ‘Dodgeball 2’ But Needs Ben Stiller to Sign On
In this age of legacyquels, no Hollywood property is ever truly “dead,” even after years or decades of inactivity. All it takes is a marketable title and a couple of stars willing to return to their beloved roles to get something off the ground. Case in point: Justin...
Sammy Hagar: ‘It Ain’t Just One Guy’ Blocking Van Halen Tribute
Sammy Hagar dispelled rumors that a single former Van Halen member is holding up the long-discussed tribute concert for Eddie Van Halen. "It ain't just one guy,” Hagar declared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “Alex Van Halen and I don't talk.”. Hagar went on to...
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
